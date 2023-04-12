HIBBING—After competing in four indoor meets early in the season, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams will finally get outside.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking part in the Cambridge-Isanti Meet, which begins at 4 p.m.
There might be some culture shock once Hibbing competes outside for the first time this season.
“We’re looking forward to what looks like 77-degree weather and some sunshine,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “It’s going to be exciting getting out there. We haven’t ran much in that weather, let alone competed in that weather.
“That’s learning on the fly right there. We’re looking forward to that, and it should be a good experience with some decent competition down there.”
How is Plese going to handle this meet?
“I’m limiting them, especially after our Tuesday meet,” Plese said. “I don’t think I’m loading anyone up with four events. We’ll go with two or three events, even our seniors. They competed Tuesday, and we’re competing today.
“We want to ease into this, but we’re trying to go to their strengths, too. I’m putting my seniors into events where they hope to be at the end of the year to get outdoor time to start.”
Plese said his relays will be mishmash of runners.
“We haven’t done much with indoor or outdoor handoffs,” Plese said. “They aren’t the same. It’s going to be a zoo today, but that’s fine. We’re going to enjoy it. It’s some fun in the sun.
“It’s a learning experience, so hopefully, they take some of that away from it. I don’t want them taking this for granted.”
On the girls side, Sullivan said it’s going to be liberating to get outside.
“As of last week, I wasn’t expecting this,” Sullivan said. “We have events that kids haven’t even tried before—this discus, the 300 hurdles, then you ad 40 more meters to your sprinting, with the 100 and 100 hurdles.
“It’s going to be a challenge these kids are going to have. Their eyes will open up a little bit. It’s also exciting because we get to spread more kids out into more events to see what everybody can do.”
Sullivan knows the weather will have some sort of affect on her team.
“It’s going to affect them,” Sullivan said. “None of their bodies have been acclimated to this kind of heat yet. They’re going to have to watch their sodium levels. Hopefully, it doesn’t impact them too much.
“If we can get them to prepare prior to, hopefully, they will be ready.”
