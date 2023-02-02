HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will try to make it two wins in a row when they host Grand Rapids today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets are coming off a 57-44 victory over Proctor Monday, but Hibbing coach Tom Aune knows the Thunderhawks will be a tough beat.
Grand Rapids owns two wins over Hibbing, 75-48 at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase in December and a 79-39 victory on Jan. 26 in Grand Rapids.
“We played a decent first half, then it got away from us in the second half,” Aune said. “If we put two halves together, we should be OK. It’s a little both, offense and defense. We had trouble scoring the basketball.
“We came out a little flat. We had a better game on Monday, so hopefully, we can build on that coming out today.”
Against the Rails, the Bluejackets played solid defense in the second half, plus, Hibbing got a big game out of junior Finley Cary.
He has shouldered a lot of the load for this team.
“He’s one of our bigger guys, he handles the ball, he’s going to have to score for us,” Aune said. “He’s taken on that role. We’ve put a couple of things in for him. We threw those in against Grand Rapids.”
The Thunderhawks are talented, according to Aune.
“They’ve got a big guy in the middle, and they’ve got an athletic guy with Wylie Dauenbaugh,” Aune said. “They have a bunch of guards that can shoot it. They’ve got a little bit of everything.
“They have skilled guards on the outside. They’re formidable. We’ll need to play well in order to give them a run. They’re another Section 7AAA and conference team we have to deal with.”
Hibbing’s defense did pick up its play against Proctor, and the Bluejackets will have to pick it up another notch or two against the Thunderhawks.
“We’re learning this new defense,” Aune said. “We changed it up to a couple of different things against Proctor. We’ll continue to change it up. We’re not going to stick to one thing.
“We’ve got our zone, our man and a little bit of a press. We need to keep people off balance.”
Aune is hoping to carry the positivity of that one win over into this game.
“A win is a win,” Aune said. “It was good for the kids. The spirits were up after that. It showed them that they can actually get a win. Hopefully, there’s a few more in the second half of the season.”
