HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will try to make it two wins in a row when they host Grand Rapids today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

The Bluejackets are coming off a 57-44 victory over Proctor Monday, but Hibbing coach Tom Aune knows the Thunderhawks will be a tough beat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments