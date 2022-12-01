HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team hasn’t backed down from a challenge.
That has been evident in the schedule the Bluejackets have played so far, taking on Grand Rapids, White Bear Lake and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Two of those games resulted in losses, but Hibbing/Chisholm finally got in the win column with that 2-1 overtime victory over the Lumberjacks.
The Bluejackets’ tough schedule continues today when they take on Albert Lea, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, then on Saturday, Minneapolis comes to town for a 1 p.m. showdown.
As far as Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz is concerned, bring on the competition,.
“The one thing we want to do is prepare for down the stretch,” Rewertz said. “You get that by playing good hockey teams. In our section, we have Rock Ridge, Greenway, Duluth Denfeld and Hermantown.
“They’ve set the bar high the last few years. We had to set up our schedule to be ready for those games at the end of the year when it matters most.”
As for the Tigers, they are the favorite to come out of Section 1AA this season.
“They have 15 seniors back, so they’re going to be a team with a lot of experience,” Rewertz said. “It’s going to be another good test for us. We don’t know much about them, so we need to focus on what we need to do, then make adjustments during the game.
“We have to go hard on the forecheck, support the puck then we’ll go from there.”
Minneapolis is a conglomeration of five schools in the Twin Cities area.
They did advance to the state tournament last season in Section 6AA
“They have a lot of guys coming back from last year’s team,” Rewertz said. “They’re a nice mix of eight seniors and 10 juniors. They’re going to be solid. They’re a hard-working team. They come at you hard.
“They have an aggressive forecheck, and they like to pinch. Getting pucks deep and getting a good forecheck going will be the keys for us in this game.”
These five games will put the Bluejackets to the test.
“We have to play at that pace because of the teams we may be facing,” Rewertz said. “I like the character in our locker room. We have a lot of seniors, and they like to battle and compete.
“This is forcing them out of their comfort zones, which should help us down the road. I like their energy. I don’t think we’ve played our best hockey yet, but it’ll come. We have to get used to playing at that pace, but I’ve liked our effort through our first three games.”
The one Hibbing/Chisholm needs a boost in is scoring. The Bluejackets have four goals in three games, but that’s a lot better than last year.
Broden Fawcett has three of goals, and Beau Frider one.
Rewertz said his team was shutout eight times last year, and they only scored one goal or less in 11 games.
He believes the floodgates will open at some point this season.
“We’ve played three good teams, but we have to stick to our structure, keep competing and take care of ourselves,” Rewertz said. “We’ll start putting more pucks in the net. We’re finding ways to score right now.
“Our guys will go to the dirty areas and make things happen.”
