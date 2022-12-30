HIBBING—Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz has always talked about the character of his team, and that got put put to the test against Cambridge-Isanti.
The Bluejackets built a 4-1 lead heading into the third period when the southern Bluejackets made a push, scoring goals less than two minutes apart to start the final 17 minutes of play.
Instead of crumbling, the northern Bluejackets stood their ground, scored at the 5:38 mark of the third period, then added another late tally en route to a 6-3 victory over Cambridge-Isanti Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
That kind of performance can only serve Hibbing/Chisholm well down the road.
“I’ve talked a lot about the character of this group, and good teams find ways to win,” Rewertz said. “We did it again. We had a tough one with Rock Ridge the day before, and we were able to find a way to win, too.”
It didn’t look like Hibbing/Chisholm would need to worry at first, scoring three goals, including two power-play tallies in the first period.
Keeghan Fink, who scored the game-winner against the Wolverines, threw a bad-angle shot at the net that deflected off a Cambridge-Isanti players’ skate for a goal at 2:39, then Peyton Taylor scored a power-play goal at 4:13 to make it 2-0.
Beau Frider banked one off the shoulder of Cambridge-Isanti goalie Jaxon Sibell at 12:51 on the power play for a somewhat comfortable 3-0 advantage.
“Our power play has been clicking as of late,” Rewertz said. “We’ve scored on four-of-our-last-six power plays. The kids are moving the puck well, and finding the open guy.
“We were also getting traffic in front.”
Cambridge-Isanti, which came into the game with a 4-3 record, started turning up its attack and when Seth Terhell scored at the 13:39 mark of the first, the southern Bluejackets were back in business.
“They’re hard on the forecheck,” Rewertz said. “They force you to make decisions quickly. As the game went on, I thought we settled in well. I liked all three periods.”
The northern Bluejackets would get the only goal of the second period on a power-play tally by Broden Fawcett, but Hibbing/Chisholm took back-to-back penalties, giving Cambridge-Isanti a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:42.
Hibbing/Chisholm was able to kill off both penalties, taking that three-goal advantage into the final 17 minutes of play.
“(Brayden) Boyer was outstanding on that,” Rewertz said. “He made a couple of nice saves. The boys played tight. When the puck went into the corner, we were able to swarm and get a few pucks out.
“It’s not something you work on a lot. We do touch on it, and how we want to play it, but we don’t spend a lot of time on it. It’s about staying tight, then the rotations. You have one guy on the puck, then you rotate. The kids played it well.”
When the third period started, that’s when things started to get away from Hibbing/Chisholm.
Terhell scored his second goal of the game just 29 seconds into the final stanza, then at 2:16, Terhell found the back of the net again to make it 4-3.
Cambridge-Isanti had all of the momentum at that point.
That’s when lightning struck.
Jack Gabardi had just jumped onto the ice, when a bad hop went over the stick of a Cambridge-Isanti defensemen at the blue line on onto Gabardi’s stick.
The Bluejacket junior skated in on Sibell all alone and lit the lamp at 5:38 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 5-3 lead.
“He did a great job of finishing,” Rewertz said. “It was a beautiful goal. He got in there, made a nice move and found the back of the net. That was huge. They had all of the momentum at that point.
“They were coming at us hard. It’s a game of inches. It was a bad hop for their D and we were able to bury it.”
From there, Hibbing/Chisholm tightened up its defensive play, and Boyer was solid in the net.
Taylor added an insurance goal at 16:38 to close out the scoring and end one of Hibbing/Chisholm’s better played games of the season.
“I thought, at times, we haven’t put three periods together,” Rewertz said. “I liked all three periods. I liked the effort. That’s a good team we played. They’re relentless on the forecheck. They have a lot of skill.
“I thought our boys played a good game.”
Boyer finished with 28 saves. Sibell had 23 stops.
CI 1 0 2—3
HC 3 1 2—6
First Period — 1. HC, Keeghan Fink (Broden Fawcett, Beau Frider), 2:39; 2. HC, Peyton Taylor (Fink, Tristen Babich), pp, 4:13; 3. HC, Frider (Babich, Fink), pp, 12:51; 4. CI, Seth Terhell (Peyton Dombek), 13:39.
Second Period — 5. HC, Fawcett (Fink, Babich), pp, 5:19.
Third Period — 6. CI, Terhell (Finn Overby), :29; 7. CI, Terhell (Overby), 2:16; 8. HC, Jack Gabardi (Christian Edmonds, Drew Anderson), 5:38; 9. HC, Taylor (Christian Dickson, Fawcett), 16:38.
Goalie Saves — Cambridge-Isanti, Jaxon Sibell 9-5-9—23; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 9-8-11—28.
Penalties — Cambridge-Isanti 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
