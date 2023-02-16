HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys basketball is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—playing in a new gymnasium.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking on Rock Ridge today, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the US Steel Gymnasium in Virginia.
The Wolverines are giving their seniors one opportunity to play in the new school, and with Spencer Aune coaching the team, it was only fitting that he give his brother, Tom, and his team the chance to play in the new facility.
“We had talked about it earlier in the year,” Aune said. “I brought it up, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we should do something.’ His seniors get to play there one time. He went to the board and everything, and I’m glad they approved this one-time deal.
“The way it sounds, it’s going to be quite the atmosphere, a playoff atmosphere, getting ready for the stretch run here. For anyone who wants to see what their new school is like, I’m sure it’s going to be packed.”
There will be a girls game before Hibbing and Rock Ridge hit the court.
The Wolverine girls will be playing Two Harbors at 5:45 p.m.
It should be a great opportunity for the Bluejacket boys.
“This rarely happens, opening up a brand-new school and brand-new gymnasium,” Aune said. “To be the first, and to be a part of it, I think it’s great. My kids probably don’t think anything of it now, but 15 to 20 years from now, some of these guys could have kids going to school there.
“They can tell them that they were the first ones that fouled so and so here, or I hit a three in that corner.”
Can it be just another game? Or is it more than that?
“These guys know each other,” Aune said. “They’ve played against each other. We have the family deal with Spinner and I, and his son and my son. Everyone knows each other. We’ve played them once this year.
“Going forward, they’re probably going to be in our conference and section starting next year. It’s a good thing to start.”
Rock Ridge is 17-4 on the season, and the Wolverines are on a six-game winning streak.
The Bluejackets are coming off a win over Duluth Marshall, but when the two teams met back in December, Rock Ridge came away with a 63-35 victory.
Aune knows what kind of team his brother has this season.
“They’re tough,” Aune said. “They have eight or nine seniors. We don’t have one. We know what we’re getting into. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere. I don’t know if they have any other sports going on tonight, so the whole student body, the community are going to be involved.
“I can’t wait. For us, it’ll be another memory. It’ll be fun.”
