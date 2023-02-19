HIBBING—Having played seven games in 10 days, including two back-to-back-back weekends, it was anybody’s guess how the Hibbing High School boys basketball team was going to finish that stretch against Twin Cities Academy/Great River.
It looked like the Bluejackets were a little tired to start their game against the Tigers, falling behind 12-2, then 18-8, but Hibbing started to wake up during the latter stages of the first half.
The Bluejackets took a four-point lead into halftime, then rolled to a 75-55 victory over Twin Cities Academy/Great River Saturday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing got the game tied at 22-22, then both teams traded points before the Bluejackets went on a 9-4 run to end the half to lead 33-29.
“It was 20-8 at one time, then we switched some defense,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “The first part of it, like I told them at halftime,is that every possession counts. We had something like eight turnovers in the first five minutes.
“They turned it around. We hit a couple of shots, then we went from there. It was nice to get a four-point lead at the half after being down by 12.”
It’s been a learning experience for Hibbing this season, and this is was a huge step forward being able to overcome that deficit.
“They have to realize that they can do that,” Aune said. “They have to believe in themselves a little bit more than they have down the stretch here. It bodes well. I told them that this was a good way to end that 10-day stretch.
“This was our seventh game in 10 days. I told them I’d give them (Sunday) off. They chuckled. We have a week now to take a deep breath, then we go south for another couple of games.”
In the second half, juniors Drew Forer and Finley Cary announced their presence with authority as Hibbing started pulling away.
Forer, who missed his first 3-pointer of the half, hit four 3-pointers and finished the game with 20 points.
Aune had to let him know that it’s OK to miss some shots. He had Gavin Bexell ready to go in the game, but Forer found his confidence and stayed in the game.
“Drew was wide open and wouldn’t shoot it after he missed that first one,” Aune said. “We set something up, and he missed. I told him he’s out there to shoot it when he’s open. He missed one, big deal. All of a sudden, he had three or four.
“Gavin was sitting here, then he dropped one in, so I had to switch things up again. It happens that way.”
Cary started taking the ball inside, hitting 12 points, including six free throws. He finished with 23 points.
“Finley has to be a leader for us on both ends of the floor,” Aune said.
The Bluejackets gradually pulled away from the Tigers to finish that seven-game stretch 2-5.
“They handled it well,” Aune said. That’s unprecedented. I’ve been here for how many years, and we’ve never done this. I don’t think there’s a high-school team that’s ever done something like that, seven-out-of-10.
“We were in the cities. We were up here. Good teams. Really good teams back-to-back. It was back-to-back-to-back two times, then we had another one in there. We came out of it unscathed, with no injuries. Hopefully, they learn something from it. It’s just another memory for this season and these guys.”
Ray Brau would also hit double figures for Hibbing with 11. Ethan Eskeli had nine.
Jamal Randle had 14 points for Twin Cities Academy/Great River. Jacob Stiele finished with 13.
TCA/GR 29 26—55
HHS 33 42—75
Twin Cities Academy: Jamal Randle 14, Jacob Stiele 13, Princeton Normil 8, Andrew Emelife 4, Giovanni Alonso 4, M Young 8, Mikko Newman 2, Harper O’Dowd 2.
