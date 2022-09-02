‘Jackets one year older, one year stronger

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team could make a push for a section title.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has experience returning in almost every spot of his lineup, and they’re one year older and one year stronger, so getting to the Section 7AA finals isn’t a push.
It could become reality by season’s end.
That’s because Conda has three solid seniors in Abigail Sullivan, Mercedes Furin and Claire Rewertz.
“I need leadership out of them,” Conda said. “They’re playing at the top of the lineup, too, so that helps. Those girls are mentors. They talk with the younger girls every day, making them feel wanted.
“Their games have evolved over the years. When they’re on the court, I feel confident that they will come through with a victory.”
Conda has two juniors, Aune Boben and Bella Vincent, then there’s sophomores Ava Bougalis, Isabella Jaynes, Erin McCormick, Iris Hendrickson, Brylee Conda, Heidi Rasch and Opan Valeri.
Freshman Kenedi Kolan will add depth, then there’s 11 junior-high players waiting for their turn in the lineup.
“They’ve been tested,” Conda said. “Bella has played up a couple of times, and I’m considering putting her at first doubles. She’s ready for that. Opal and Heidi, they have been solid at two doubles.
“Right now, they can handle most first doubles teams. They’re going to have to because they will be doing that next year.”
Having all of the depth will be beneficial down the road.
“It helps us,” Conda said. “I can look ahead at a team we’re playing, then I can vary my lineup according to what our opponents’ strengths and weaknesses are,” Conda said. “You want that flexibility.
“They can move from singles to doubles. Nobody knows what to expect then.”
The Bluejackets did finish 24-5 last year, and they’re on the verge of replicating that feat this season.
“We’re going to be close to the same,” Conda said. “That’s a bold prediction, but we have the same schedule as last year. I feel we’re slightly stronger than last year’s team. We are deeper.
“I expect somewhere around that same record.”
There is room to grow, however.
“It’s mainly in our transition game, moving to the net, volleys and overheads,” Conda said. “We have to be better in both singles and doubles. We’re a little tentative in that. We hang back and not be aggressive when we need to be.
“That’s what we need to work on the most.”
Even if Hibbing makes it to the 7AA finals, Conda knows the road to state is blocked by Elk River.
“They’re the team to beat,” he said. “We’re as good as the rest of the teams in the region. Our goal would be to get that second seed, but know what’s happened with our losses to Rock Ridge and Forest Lake, we’ll be fighting for that fourth or fifth seed.
“I believe we can overcome that, but we have something to shoot for. I want to make the region finals and see what happens.”
