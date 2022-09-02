‘Jackets one year older, one year stronger

Hibbing’s Claire Rewertz hits a forehand return during her afternoon match Monday in Hibbing.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team could make a push for a section title.

Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has experience returning in almost every spot of his lineup, and they’re one year older and one year stronger, so getting to the Section 7AA finals isn’t a push.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments