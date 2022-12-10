HIBBING—After getting handcuffed Friday with only one goal against Rochester Mayo, was the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team ready for an offensive explosion?
Unfortunately for Red Wing, that’s exactly what the Bluejackets got.
Christian Dickson had the three-goal hat trick and Peyton Taylor, Broden Fawcett and Keeghan Fink each had two goals as Hibbing/Chisholm rebounded from a 2-1 loss to the Spartans en route to a 12-1 victory over the Wingers Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
With the game well in hand after the first period, the biggest problem Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz had was keeping his team disciplined.
He didn’t want them straying from his teams’ systems.
“We knew they were down a little bit this year, but what we wanted to do was play our style of game, which is spread out, move the puck and play unselfish,” Rewertz said. “The boys did a good job of that.”
When a game gets out of hand, it’s not easy to keep a team focused.
“Teams have a tendency to get selfish with the puck, or they try to do too much in games like that,” Rewertz said. “I felt we played a good team game the whole game. We moved pucks around.
“We did some of the things we’ve been looking at trying to do cycling off the point and guys stepping out in the open ice to make plays. I was happy with the way the boys played.”
Hibbing/Chisholm spread the scoring out in the first period as Christian Edmonds tallied at 3:52, Taylor at 6:31, Broden Fawcett at 7:24 and Fink at 12:10.
If there was a cover on the net against the Spartans, the Bluejackets broke it down in that first period.
“We had a little bit more room to move,” Rewertz said. “The guys made some nice plays through the slot area. We hit guys at the back door. We had a lot of open-net goals, which was nice to see.
“That means we’re moving the puck, and we’re getting into those areas you need to get to score those goals.”
That wasn’t the biggest thing the Bluejackets did in the first 17 minutes.
Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t allow one Red Wing shot on goalie Tim Urdahl.
“We forechecked well,” Rewertz said. “We controlled the play in the zone. We moved the puck well inside of their zone. We went low-to-high and spread out their defense. We did a nice job of getting pucks on the net.
“We played above the puck all day. The guys came back hard, and that makes it tough to get anything going when you’re playing a whole period in your D-zone.
The Wingers didn’t get their first shot on goal until the 3:35 mark of the second period.
At the 4:19 mark, Jace Kampsula scored for Hibbing/Chisholm to make it 5-0, then Tristen Babich scored a short-handed goal at 8:32 to make it 6-0.
Red Wing got a power-play goal at 10:15 when Landin Ramstad scored, but the Bluejackets went on to score the next three goals to lead 9-1 after 34 minutes of play.
Fawcett scored on the power play at 10:43, Dickson got his first goal on the power play at 12:42, then Fink scored at 15:37.
In the third period, Dickson got consecutive goals at the 51-second mark, short-handed, then at 6:24. Taylor scored at 8:40 to end the scoring.
Urdahl, who was making his varsity start, had to stop only three shots to get the first win of his career.
Wingers’ goaltender Ellis Petersmeyer stopped 52 shots.
RW 0 1 0—1
HC 4 5 3—12
First Period—1. HC Christian Edmonds, 3:52; 2. HC, Peyton Taylor (AJ Lehman, Drew Anderson), 6:31; 3. HC, Broden Fawcett (Beau Frider), 7:24; 4. HC, Keeghan Fink (Frider, Fawcett), 12:10.
Second Period — 5. HC, Jace Kampsula (Christian Dickson, Jack Gabardi), 4:19; 6. HC, Tristen Babich (Tyler Raatsi), sh, 8:32; 7. RW, Landin Ramstad (Charlie Peterson), pp, 10:15; 8. HC, Fawcett (Babich), pp, 10:43; 9. HC, Dickson (Babich, Lehman), pp, 12:42; 10. HC, Fink (Frider), 15:37.
Third Period—11. HC, Dickson, sh, :51; 12. HC, Dickson (Kampsula, Nathan Rude), 6:24; 13. HC, Taylor (Edmonds, Frider), 8:40.
Goalie Saves—Red Wing, Ellis Petersmeyer 27-15-10—42; Hibbing/Chisholm, Tim Urdahl 0-2-1—3.
Penalties—Red Wing 6-12; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12.
Rochester Mayo 2,
H/C 1 OT
HIBBING—Rochester Mayo goalie Nicholas Weick stopped 40 shots, and Samuel Jacobson scored in overtime to lift the Spartans to the win over the Bluejackets Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t get one past the Rochester Mayo senior.
“Sometimes, that happens,” Rewertz said. “We’ve been good at burying our chances all year. We had a few bounce over our sticks. We didn’t have a lot of puck luck.”
Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t start well, which didn’t help its cause.
“We came out a little slow out of the gate, but we regrouped after the first period,” Rewertz said. “We started moving our feet. We were doing drive-bys. We overskated a lot of pucks in the first period.
“I don’t think it was a lack of work. We were working with a purpose. We showed them what we didn’t like in the first, and they responded well in the second with a much-better effort. We played the game more the way we wanted to see them play it. They responded well.”
The Bluejackets didn’t start getting good chances until late in the second period on the power play.
“We had a lot of chances there,” Rewertz said. “We didn’t quite bury one, but we had a lot of good looks at the net. The guys were hungry around the net. That’s what you need to have.
“The puck bounced over Beau’s stick. I thought he was going to bury it. He got a bad angle, and that ended the period. I thought it gave us some momentum going into the third.”
The Bluejackets would get another power-play opportunity in the third period, and this one paid dividends.
Fink sent a cross-ice pass to Frider, who one-timed it in at the 12:23 to finally break the seal on the net.
That play came right after a Hibbing/Chisholm timeout.
“We saw some things in the kill that we thought we could take advantage of,” Rewertz said. “It was a great play by Keeghan over to Beau. He buried it. We saw things we could exploit through the middle of the ice.
“It ended up paying off.”
The only problem—the Bluejackets reciprocated on the penalty, giving the Spartans a power-play opportunity, and the Spartans’ Cohen Ruskell buried one at 13:25 to tie it.
“Any time you take a penalty late in the game, especially a close one, it’s tough,” Rewertz said. “We started the kill well. We were moving like we wanted to. We got a dump there, and we wanted a quick change to keep our guys fresh.
“Tip your hat there. It was a nice play. The guy, from the blue line, hit a guy at the back door. It went through some skates and sticks on its way, and he buried it.”
It didn’t take long for Rochester Mayo to win it in overtime.
The went down 2-on-2, and Jacobson buried a rebound chance at 1:22 to end it.
“We talked about getting pucks to the net because anything could happen,” Rewertz said. “Our defense came down to make a play, and they chipped it out. I thought we had guys in good positions.
“Brayden (Boyer) made the first save, but one of our guys, going hard to the net, took him out, and he couldn’t get back to make that rebound save.”
Boyer finished with 22 saves.
RM 0 0 1 1—2
HC 0 0 1 0—1
First Period—No scoring.
Second Period—No scoring.
Third Period—1. HC, Beau Frider (Keeghan Fink, Tristen Babich), pp, 12:23; 2. RM, Cohen Ruskell (Samuel Jacobson, Mason Leimbek), pp, 13:25.
Overtime—3. RM, Jacobson, 1:22.
Goalie Saves—Rochester Mayo, Nicholas Weick 12-17-10-1—40; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 5-13-4-0—22.
Penalties—Rochester Mayo 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 61
Greenway 50
COLERAINE —Constance Bowstring had 15 points as the Warriors beat the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Ella Storlie had 13 points, and getting 12 each were Hannah Edwards and Hannah Gullickson.
AnDeja Schad and Chloe Hansen both had 10 points for Greenway.
DR 26 35 — 61
GHS 38 12 50
Deer River: Hanna Edwards 12, Arionna Doerr 2, Ella Storlie 13, Hannah Gullickson 12, Constance Bowstring 15, Paige Nason 7.
Greenway: Klara Finke 7, AnDeja Schad 10, Frankie Cuellar 6, Alyizzia Roy 2, Chloe Hansen 10, Talia Saville 9, Lydia Johannsen 3, Hannah Fawcett 3
Total Fouls: 17; Greenway 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: 6-10; Greenway 16-18 ; 3-pointers; Gullickson, Bowstring 3, Nason, Saville, Johannsen.
