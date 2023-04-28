BOVEY—On Wednesday, the Hibbing High School softball team may have defeated Cherry 11-1, but Bluejacket coach Kadee Vesledahl didn’t see what she needed to see offensively—her team attacking the ball.

That needed to change against Deer River, and Vesledahl got what she needed as Hibbing pounded out 12 hits en route to an 18-1 four-inning, 15-run rule victory over the Warriors at the Iron Range Conference Tournament at JenGuyer Field in Bovey.

