BOVEY—On Wednesday, the Hibbing High School softball team may have defeated Cherry 11-1, but Bluejacket coach Kadee Vesledahl didn’t see what she needed to see offensively—her team attacking the ball.
That needed to change against Deer River, and Vesledahl got what she needed as Hibbing pounded out 12 hits en route to an 18-1 four-inning, 15-run rule victory over the Warriors at the Iron Range Conference Tournament at JenGuyer Field in Bovey.
The Bluejackets put up six hits in the first inning, then coasted from there as just about every player got at least one hit each.
“I got to play every player, and I got at bats for people that are more role players than key players,” Vesledahl said. “It should get our bats going for the next one, and it should give us a little confidence, too.
Everybody got to play, and they had fun.”
After starting pitcher Rylie Forbord faced just four Deer River batters in the first, Hibbing came to plate and got a single off the bat of Aune Boben, who proceeded to steal second and third. Boben scored on a single by Kendal Gustavsson, who would get four hits on the day.
Forbord walked, then Madison St. George followed with a two-run double. Monroe Rewertz walked, then Christina Gargano hit a two-run double to make it 5-0.
Jenna Sacco-LaMusga would walk, followed by a single by Emma McDowell.
Boben hit a sacrifice fly, and Gustavsson got her second hit of the inning, a run-scoring single and it was 8-0.
“I like how we came out of the gate firing, playing our game,” Vesledahl said. “We attacked the ball a little bit better than we did in the Cherry game. Against Cherry, we could have attacked it sooner, where as in this game, we executed that.”
Deer River got its lone run in the second as Gabby Isaacs was hit-by-a-pitch, then Krissalyn Dahl walked. Madison Tyler walked to load the bases, then Isaacs scored on a wild pitch.
Shauna Michaud would walk to reload the bases, but Forbord got out of the jam with only one run scored.
The Bluejackets put together another eight-run inning in the second frame, started by St. George, who walked.
Addison Fisher walked, then following a groundout, Grace McDowell walked to load the bases.
Sacco-LaMusga walked to force home a run. A couple runs scored on Warrior errors and one on a wild pitch. St. George delivered a two-run double, and Fisher an RBI single to make it 16-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, LaMusga walked with one out. Emma McDowell reached on an error, then Annalee McLaughlin singled home a run. Gustavsson singled as did Forbord.
St. George hit a two-run single giving her six RBI on the day.
Vesledahl liked the way her team kept up that offensive pressure throughout the whole game.
“We had the consistency in knowing that we played our kind of ball,” Vesledahl said. “We played our game. We kept going. We also played well defensively, and we got to move some players around. They all stepped up, and we got the win.”
Emma McDowell came into pitch for Hibbing in the third inning, working two innings. She allowed one hit and struck out four. Forbord didn’t give up a hit in two innings. She fanned four and walked four.
Dahl had the lone Deer River hit.
Delaney Cleath started for the Warriors. MIchaud came on in relief in the second inning.
Hibbing was taking on Greenway in the semifinals of the tournament.
The finals were slated for 4 p.m. at Jenny Guyer Field. The third-place game was also scheduled for 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.