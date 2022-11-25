HIBBING — After playing through a grueling 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Wednesday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team doesn’t need to hang their heads.
The Bluejackets played with the Thunderhawks for 51 minutes, and if it wasn’t for a late penalty, that game might have gone into overtime.
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to give that same kind of effort today when it takes on White Bear Lake, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz has scheduled these games in order to make his team more competitive.
“They’re going to be tough,” Rewertz said. “They graduated a few guys, but they have a couple of good, dynamic forwards. I heard they have some good goaltending, and they’re strong defensively.
“It’s going to be another great test.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to clean up a few things from that game against the Thunderhawks.
“We’d like to see some better angling and possession of the puck more in the offensive zone, but I liked the way we played against Grand Rapids,” Rewertz said. “We made some mistakes but it’s early in the year.
“We’ll make those mistakes, but I liked the way we responded. We’ll have to come out with the same kind of energy today.”
Especially against a White Bear Lake team that will be just as fast or faster than Grand Rapids.
Defensively, the Bluejackets will have to tighten things up in their zone.
“We’ll need good gap control,” Rewertz said. “We have to stay a little bit tighter. We got a little too deep at times in our zone. When you’re playing a quick team, you want to be tight on them.
“You don’t want to give them that opportunity to build that speed up. We need to play a little tighter, and we have to do a better job of angling to take away some of those passes. We have to cut the ice in half.”
