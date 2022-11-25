drew anderson

Hibbing/Chisholm’s Drew Anderson takes the puck up the ice during the Bluejackets’ game with Grand Rapids on Wednesday. Hibbing/Chisholm hosts White Bear Lake today at 1 p.m.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — After playing through a grueling 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Wednesday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team doesn’t need to hang their heads.

The Bluejackets played with the Thunderhawks for 51 minutes, and if it wasn’t for a late penalty, that game might have gone into overtime.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments