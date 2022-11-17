MINNEAPOLIS—The Hibbing High School girls swimming team got one individual and one relay into the finals during the preliminary round at the State Class A Swimming Meet held Thursday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Overall, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano was pleased with the performance of his swimmers.
“We held the positions that we went in with, and that’s a good thing,” Veneziano said. “Swimming-wise, we stayed even with our times, but they were slightly slower. That was a common thing in this meet that I haven’t seen in a long time.
“We were in the same boat as some of the other teams. Even so, I thought they competed hard. They did well, but we struggled with a few things.
Individually, Geli Stenson, who was seeded ninth in the event, held that spot with a time of 1:58.27.
In the 500 freestyle, Stenson, who was seeded 19th going in, swam a time of 5:29.07 to place 17th, just missing a chance to swim in finals.
“Geli struggled with a flip turn in the 200, so it wasn’t for a lack of going after it,” Veneziano said. “She still has a shot at breaking the school record. She swam a good race in the 500.”
In the 100 butterfly, Madison St. George, who was seeded 24th, held that same spot with a time of 1:03.49.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Stenson, St. George, Macie Emerson and Emery Maki were seeded 15th going into the meet, and they held that spot with a time of 1:42.61.
They will swim in the consolation heat.
The 400 freestyle relay team of those same four swimmers finished 21st with a time of 3:47.91.
“The 200 did a good job qualifying in the top 16, but our 400 struggled,” Veneziano said. “It was a long day, and maybe we could have done better, but to get one relay into the second day, I was pleased with the kids and the way they swam.
“We can hold our heads high. They did a good job. When you look at it overall, we were no different than anybody else.”
According to Veneziano, his swimmers did everything they needed to do to get ready for the meet.
“ We did a great job preparing,” he said. “Everything we’ve done so far in this meet—pushing hard in a tough field of competition—sometimes you go up, sometimes you go down.
“I’m pleased with how things turned out. We went after it today, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm placed in a tie for 21st place with a time of 25.35.
For Mesabi East, the 200 medley relay foursome of Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets placed 22nd in 2:02.01; and Sheets was 23rd in the 50 freestyle (25.45) and 23rd in the 100 freestyle (58.44).
