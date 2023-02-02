HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team always schedules Grand Rapids/Greenway as their final game of the regular season.
Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke does that because it’s a good primer heading into the playoffs.
The first time Hibbing/Chisholm and the Lightning met, Grand Rapids/Greenway came away with a 9-0 victory in Grand Rapids.
Hyduke gets to see how much his team has improved defensively with the two teams meet today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Lightning, who are led by Mercury Bischoff, have a talented team, so the Bluejackets will be put to the test.
“They have some nice players,” Hyduke said. “They’ve got one of the better players in the area. She’s dynamic, and the team works around her. They’re deeper than just Mercury, but she is their catalyst.
“She ignites their offense.”
Which means the Bluejackets must be aware of her presence on the ice, and there’s only one way to slow her down.
“She’s a skilled hockey player but with any good, skilled hockey player, you have to take away time and space,” Hyduke said. “If you give Mercury room, or any good player, they’re going to take advantage of it.
“It’s the old adage of, ‘Give an inch, they take a mile.’ We have to take away time and space. We have to make her earn her, and her teammates, real estate. They’re deeper than just one player.”
Grand Rapids/Greenway is tough all over the ice.
“They’ve got some good defensemen, a good goaltender and some other good players on that team,” Hyduke said.
This will be a good measuring stick to see how far the Bluejackets have come this season, especially on defense.
Hibbing/Chisholm gave up two quick goals in the teams’ last meeting, then things snowballed from there.
“We’re going to see if we’ve grown defensively,” Hyduke said. “In that game, we were down right away. I had a chance to review that game a few times. When a good player gets opportunities, it’s not so much what they did, it’s what you didn’t do defensively.
“We have to be much better defensively, and we’ve got to be aware in our zone and know what they’re trying to do offensively.”
The Bluejackets will also need to generate some offense, which has been somewhat of an issue this season.
“We have to do that as a team,” Hyduke said. “No. 1, you can’t pass up shots. You can’t try and get fancy. You need to put pucks toward the net, and crash. That’s what has made us successful.
“When we’ve had good opportunities, we’ve done that as a group and being aggressive. We have to continue that.”
If the Bluejackets have to fine tune anything before playoffs, it’s their defensive play.
“The playoffs are all about defense,” Hyduke said. “We haven’t been a great-scoring team this year. We know all of our games will be close to the vest. We want to keep teams within reach.
“Our goaltenders have done a good job of keeping us in games. We have to capitalize on that when they put us in that position.”
