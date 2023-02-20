HIBBING—It’s not the way Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wanted to enter the playoffs, but it’s a new season, and a new chance to make things better.

The Bluejackets dropped their final two games to Northern Lakes and Rock Ridge, and ended up with the fourth seed in the playoffs, which means Hibbing/Chisholm will host No. 5 Proctor in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

