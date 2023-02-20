HIBBING—It’s not the way Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wanted to enter the playoffs, but it’s a new season, and a new chance to make things better.
The Bluejackets dropped their final two games to Northern Lakes and Rock Ridge, and ended up with the fourth seed in the playoffs, which means Hibbing/Chisholm will host No. 5 Proctor in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Rails come into the contest with a 13-12 overall record, while the Bluejackets are 15-8-1, but Rewertz did see some signs of improvement during his teams’ third period against the Wolverines.
“We played some good teams at the end of the year, and we were in both games,” Rewertz said. “I thought we played a great third against Rock Ridge, and that was enough to get us back mentally into where we need to be going into today.
“We’ve seen Proctor before, so we know what they have. They have some good forwards and defensemen. They have great goaltending. We’ll be ready.”
What did Rewertz see in that third period?
“In the first two periods, we talked about playing to win, and I thought we may have been a little bit on our heels,” Rewertz said. “We played not-to-lose that game in the first two periods.
“In the third, we had nothing to lose, so we came out and played like the Hibbing team we’ve seen all year.”
Rewertz doesn’t think it will be a problem to have this team motivated for the Rails.
“Having 11 seniors in that locker room, I don’t think there’s going to be a whole lot we need to do as coaches,” Rewertz said. “Their season is on the line. When you have a lot of seniors, they usually respond well to the pressure of being in the playoffs.
“A lot of them have three years of experience being there. I don’t think there’s much we have to do. It’s going to be them getting themselves ready, and playing the type of game they need to.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will need to play a complete game to get past Proctor.
“We have to play the same game you have to play against any team in the playoffs,” Rewertz said. “We have to get pucks behind their defense, move pucks around low-to-high and get pucks to the net with traffic.
“Sometimes, we try to get too cute and in playoff time, you have to understand that any shot is a good shot. You have to get into the goalkeeper’s eyes, and you have to battle for rebounds.”
That’s what Rewertz saw against the Wolverines.
“That was a perfect example of the way we need to play,” he said. “We threw pucks at the net. We were hungry around the net. That was a good period of hockey for us in preparation for what we need to do today.”
It’ll be important because the Rails have two solid netminders.
“The last time we played them here it was a matter of getting traffic in front, and taking away his eyes,” Rewertz said. “Three-of-the-four-goals we scored that night, the goalie didn’t see the puck.
“It’s important at this time of the year to get pucks to the net, have traffic and be hungry around the net. They have to have their sticks down and ready.”
