GRAND RAPIDS—The Hibbing High School boys swimming team placed sixth at the Up North Invite held Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.

Minnetonka won the meet with 580 points, followed by Wayzata with 408, Prior Lake 325, Chanhassen/Chaska 292, Duluth East 260, then the Bluejackets at 138.

