GRAND RAPIDS—The Hibbing High School boys swimming team placed sixth at the Up North Invite held Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Minnetonka won the meet with 580 points, followed by Wayzata with 408, Prior Lake 325, Chanhassen/Chaska 292, Duluth East 260, then the Bluejackets at 138.
Rock Ridge was seventh with 106, followed by Mesabi East 101, Grand Rapids 78 and Burnsville 37.
The top northern swimmer was Gunnar George of Rock Ridge, who placed third in the 100 butterfly. He placed fifth in the 50 freestyle.
Hibbing’s 200 medley relay team of Mathew Phillips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips and Luke Pocquette was fifth, and Cole Hughes was sixth in diving
Placing seventh were Tyler Fosso in diving, Ben Phillips in the 100 butterfly, Pocquette, Ben Phillips, Riipinen and Alex Hanegmon in the 200 freestyle relay and Riipinen in the 100 breaststroke.
Carter Steele of Mesabi East was sixth in the 100 freestyle, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Mason Williams, Steele, Cole Layman and Isak Schroeder placed sixth.
———
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay—23. Wylie Stenson, John Lund, Kai Strom, Christian Massich 2:13.19; 28. Taneli Massengil, Caleb Buus, Isaac Nelson, Ben Fagerstrom 2:22.16.
200 freestyle—11. Ben Phillips 1:57.79; 25. Stenson 2:12.17; 27. Alex Hanegmon 2:14.34; 31. Tim Ranta 2:29.28.
200 individual medley—17. Pocquette 2:26.00; 30. Lund 2:59.71; 31. Nelson 3:00.78.
50 freestyle—18. Riipinen 24.90; 28. Massich 27.92; 30. Ben Zollar 28.27; 31. Strom 28.80.
100 butterfly—7. Ben Phillips 58.30; 24. Hanegmon 1:10.30; 31. Strom 1:45.95.
100 freestyle—14. Mathew Phillips 54.41; 27. Zollar 1:03.15; 32. Massengil 1:10.84.
500 freestyle—27. Ranta 6:47.89; 29. Buus 7:05.80; 31. Dallas Hoover 7:33.34.
200 freestyle relay—21. Zollar, Massich, Strom, Hughes 1:51.27; 25. Fagerstrom, Massengil, Hoover, Ranta 1:58.61.
100 backstroke—11. Mathew Phillips 1:03.54; 16. Stenson 1:07.11; 30. Nelson 1:26.64.
100 breaststroke—8. Pocquette 109.66; 24. Lund 124.63; 28. Buus 1:27.19.
400 freestyle relay—14. Hughes, Hanegmon, Mathew Phillips, Stenson 3:56.67; 26. Ranta, Zollar, Lund, Buus 4:37.03.
———
Other Rock Ridge results were as follows:
200 medley relay—9. Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George, John Kendall 1:50.59; 21. Tye Hiltunen, Luke Hecimovich, Logan Hancock, AJ Hultman 2:10.02.
200 freestyle—18. AJ Hultman 2:07.09; 32. Hunter Lamourea 2:30.30; 33. Mikko Sundquist 2:33.36.
200 individual medley—16. Bodi George 2:22.90; 26. Hecimovich 2:37.53.
50 freestyle—32. Tony Nemanich 28.92.
Diving—14. Aagenes 220.10.
100 butterfly—27. Ty Hiltunen 1:12.45.
100 freestyle—18. Kendall 56.18.
500 freestyle—21. Hultman 6:06.91; 30. Sundquist 7:11.57.
200 freestyle relay—9. Gunnar George, Aagenes, Bodi George, Kendall 1:37.45; 29. Lamourea, Nemanich, Hancock, Sundquist 2:02.45.
100 backstroke—10. Bodi George 1:02.12; 18. Hiltunen 1:08.24; 26. Lamourea 1:17.06.
100 breaststroke—11. Aagenes 1:10.72; 16. Hecimovich 1:15.29; 25. Nemanich 1:24.78; 34. Hancock 1:40.62.
400 freestyle relay—12. Hiltunen, Hultman, Nolan Thielban, Kendall 3:53.55; 28. Nemanich, Hecimovich, Lamourea, Sundquist 4:56.05.
———
Other Mesabi East results were as follows:
200 medley relay—11. Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele 1:52.26; 32. Kai Schroeder, Latham Rooda, Luke Strand, Isaac Osufson 2:48.78.
200 freestyle—10. Steele 1:56.91; 14. Alex Leete 2:04.52.
200 individual medley—10. Layman 2:17.13; 22. Baker 2:30.43.
50 freestyle—9. Williams 23.74; 16. Schroeder 24.68; 29. Danny Knapper 27.95; 37. Lochlan Rooda 32.55.
100 butterfly—14. Layman 1:01.77.
100 freestyle—20. Schroeder 58.17 28. Knapper 1:03.66 34; Schroeder 1:12.21.
500 freestyle—14. Leete 5:45.77; 24. Connor Feldt 6:17.84.
200 freestyle relay—20. Baker, Knapper, Leete, Feldt 1:49.36; 34. Vance Johnson, Strand, Osufsen, Easton Goerdt 2:37.70.
100 backstroke—15. Baker 1:07.04; 19. Feldt 1:08.33; 28. Schroeder 1:22.87; 35. Johnson 1:41.43.
100 breaststroke—9. Williams 1:09.89; 31. Latham Rooda 1:32.41; 36. Lochlan Rooda 1:53.56.
400 freestyle relay—19. Schroeder, Leete, Knapper, Feldt 4:08.82; 31. Kai Schroeder, Lathan Rooda, Lochlan Rooda, Strand 5:17.35.
———
Chisholm results were as follows:
200 medley relay—29. Nathan Splinter, Brent Dragony, Calvin Wangensteen, Dillon Splinter 2:32.32.
200 freestyle—35. Noah Verant 2:42.37; 36. Jack Shogren 2:52.61; 37. Pace Yukich 2:58.74.
200 individual medley—33. Dragony 3:13.60.
50 freestyle—33. Verant 30.09; 34. Wangensteen 30.73; 35. Dillon Splinter 30.85.
100 freestyle—33. Dillon Splinter 1:10.95; 35. Hunter Higgens 1:29.89.
500 freestyle—28. Nathan Splinter 6:50.79; 32. Sjogren 7:45.95.
200 freestyle relay—26. Verant, Nathan Splinter, Wangensteen, Yukich 1:59.83; 33. Gavin Thompson, Higgens, Riley Podlogar, Dragony 2:35.42.
100 backstroke—36. Dragony 1:41.55; 37. Higgens 1:41.55.
100 breaststroke—33. Yukich 1:37.78.
400 freestyle relay—30. Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter, Sjogren, Higgens 5:11.71.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 42,
Northland/Hill City 37
COLERAINE—Klara Finke had 12 points as the Raiders beat the Eagles in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Layla Miskovich and Hannah Fawcett both had eight points for Greenway,.
Spangler had 15 points to pace Northland/Hill City,.
N/HC 9 28—37
GHS 24 18—42
Northland/Hill City: Dunham 9, Spangler 15, Finke 4, Smith 3, Richey 6.
Greenway: Klara Finke 12, Layla Miskovich 8, Chloe Hansen 6, Talia Saville 6, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 8.
Total Fouls: Northland/Hill City 14; Greenway 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland/Hill City 7-16; Greenway 9-16; 3-pointers: Dunham, Richey, Hansen.
Spectrum 64,
Greenway 42
ELK RIVER—The Sting got nine points from Sage Behnken and Molly Novotny to down the Raiders at home.
Morgan Alders had eight points for Spectrum.
Chloe Hansen had 17 points to pace Greenway.
GHS 22 20—42
SHS 34 30—64
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, AnDeja Schad 6, Layla Miskovich 2, Alyizzia Roy 5, Chloe Hansen 17, Talia Saville 2, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 4, Emma Vannett 2.
Spectrum: Molly Novotny 9, Grace Beck 7, Morgan Alders 8, Ashley Vetsch 4, Amber Vetsch 4, Maggie Novotny 6, Sage Behnken 9, Lynae Walker 7, Lilian Carlson 5, Edison 2, Shear 2, Annen 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 9; Spectrum 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 6-14; Spectrum 9-12; 3-pointers: Roy, Hansen, Mollie Novotny, Alders, Behnken, Walker, Carlson.
