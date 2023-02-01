HIBBING—So far this season, the Hibbing High School boys swimming team has stepped up when it mattered most.
The Bluejackets will try to replicate that feat again today when they take part in the Lake Superior Conference Meet, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle Pool in Grand Rapids.
Hibbing has performed well at the Maroon & Gold Meet in Minneapolis, then at the Section 6A True Team Meet, the Bluejackets placed second behind Grand Rapids.
In this meet, Hibbing will see the Thunderhawks, Duluth East, Proctor/Esko, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and Superior.
This meet is the start of two meets in three days for Hibbing, as the Bluejackets will host the Hibbing Invite Saturday, so Coach Mike Veneziano gets to see how his team will handle the short time frame between meets.
“I know that sounds like a lot of invitationals back-to-back, but that’s how regions are going to be,” Veneziano said. “We need to learn how to compete well with one day in between with that one-day-off, in-between format.
“This is great for a lesson in what we’re going to have to face when it comes to the postseason. This is exactly what is happening.”
How prepared are the Bluejackets for this meet?
“I think they’re prepared,” Veneziano said. “We’ve been working hard on a lot of stuff, but you won’t know until you see it. I have a good feeling for it, but I’m not going to get overly optimistic.
“I’ll let things happen and see where we’re at.”
Veneziano has found a little more depth for this team, but with the likes of the Greyhounds and Thunderhawks, will it matter?
“The Lake Superior Conference and what our region comprises is like an apple and orange,” Veneziano said. “Superior isn’t in Section 6A. Duluth is a AA team. They’ve got nothing but depth. We will face neither of those teams in regions.
“Looking at the way things are seeded, the combined Duluth team occupies a lot of the top 16 spots. Our depth has taken a step forward, but we’re going against teams that are loaded with depth.”
Even if the Bluejackets take a big step forward, it might not be enough to overcome the two teams at the top.
“It doesn’t help that we’re going against those two teams,” Veneziano said. “It’s a learning curve. We want to see how we can perform in a Thursday-Saturday format. That’s why the lineups will be relatively the same between the two meets as well.”
