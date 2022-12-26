HIBBING—It’s still early in the season, but Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano is already seeing improvements with his team.
The Bluejacket mentor will get to see more of that today when his team takes part in the Grand Rapids Invite, which begins at noon at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Chisholm, Rock Ridge and Mesabi East will join Hibbing and Thunderhawks in the meet, along with Wayzata, Burnsville, Chanhassen, Duluth East, Minnetonka and Prior Lake.
“The field of competition is good,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “With those teams, they’re going to dominate the top eight in everything. If the northern teams squeak one of their guys in the top eight of relays or individuals, that will be doing good.
“For us, it’s more of a see-the-progression-type-of meet. We’ve had a couple of quality practices, so we’re good with what we’re going in there with.”
How much progression?
“We want, as much as possible, to see improvements with every meet,” Veneziano said. “It’s early in the season and there’s a long way to go, but we’re looking at the incremental things, the small changes, the small improvements.
“We’re working on the technical stuff as well to have our athletes’ skill levels become better. We’re making steady progress. That makes everybody feel good about themselves. The more improvement you see over the course of the year, the more motivated you get.”
Since the Lake Superior Conference Relay Meet, Veneziano has seen steady improvement.
“We’ve seen good strides, and our expectations are we’re going to see more of that,” Veneziano said. “I want to see us get better times.”
