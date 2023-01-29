HIBBING—The 11 seniors on the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team will have a night to remember.
On Senior Night, Peyton Taylor and Christian Dickson both had goals as the Bluejackets beat Thief River Falls 4-2 on Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm scored three goals in a span of 93 seconds to send the seniors off a winning note.
“It was a great start to the game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “It was Senior Night, so there were a lot of distractions. The boys did a great job of preparing. We had a great start.”
The scoring started at the 1:56 mark when Dickson scored, then at 2:26, Jace Kampsula scored from a scramble out in front of Prowler goalie Conner Rolf’s net.
Christian Edmonds capped the scoring at 3:29 to give the Bluejackets that 3-0 lead.
“We’ve been talking about getting the pucks to the net, and getting traffic,” Rewertz said. “We did a great job all game long of getting pucks and bodies to the net, then winning races. It was a good game for us.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had several chances to extend the lead in the second period, but Rolf was equal to the task.
Near the end of the period, the Bluejackets were called for a five-minute major penalty, giving Thief River Falls plenty of opportunity to get back in the game.
Hibbing/Chisholm killed off the first couple of minutes, but the Prowlers’ Tyson Loeffler found the back of the net at 13:29 to make it 3-1.
Fortunately for the Bluejackets, that would be the only goal Thief River Falls would get.
To make the most out of a difficult situation, Hibbing/Chisholm scored a short-handed goal at 16:11 to give the Bluejackets a three-goal lead again.
Edmonds took the puck a way from Prowler defenseman at the blueline and skated in alone on Rolf.
Rolf made the initial save, but Taylor, who was following the play, tucked the puck into the net to make it 4-1.
“It was a 3-0 game, so we had to go and battle,” Rewertz said. “I thought we did a good job on the kill. We had a little breakdown, and they scored that goal. We ended up getting the short-handed goal, which was a big boost at the end there.”
“It was a great effort by Christian coming out of the zone. He jumped up and got in on the goalie on a breakaway. Peyton followed it up. It was a great goal for us from an energy standpoint.”
The Prowlers would get another power-play goal in the third, from Jace Erickson at 12:45.
Other than that, Hibbing/Chisholm played solid hockey for 51 minutes to get the win.
“The whole game was like that for us,” Rewertz said. “Line after line, shift after shift, player after player it was a great effort all-around. It was a great way to send the seniors out.”
“I liked the way we finished. We controlled the third period. We took another penalty, and they made a nice play, but I liked the way the kill went up until the very end. It was a great effort today.”
TRF 0 1 1—2
HC 3 1 0—4
First Period — 1. HC, Christian Dickson (Peyton Taylor, Tristen Babich), 1:56; 2. HC, Jace Kampsula (Drew Anderson), 2:26; 3. HC, Christian Edmonds (Keeghan Fink, Groden Fawcett), 3:29.
Second Period — 4. TRF, Tysen Loeffler (Max Arlt, Relay Leake), pp, 13:29; 5. HC, Taylor (Edmonds), sh, 16:11.
Third Period — 6. TRF, Jace Erickson (Leake), pp, 12:46.
Goalie Saves — Thief River Falls, Conner Roff 10-11-7—28; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 8-8-5—21.
Penalties — Thief River Falls 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.