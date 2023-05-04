DULUTH—The Hibbing High School baseball found itself down 6-1 after two innings, but the Bluejackets rallied with an eight-run sixth inning en route to a 15-12 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday at Wade Stadium.

Hibbing took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, then the Hunters rallied for those six runs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments