DULUTH—The Hibbing High School baseball found itself down 6-1 after two innings, but the Bluejackets rallied with an eight-run sixth inning en route to a 15-12 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday at Wade Stadium.
Hibbing took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, then the Hunters rallied for those six runs.
The Bluejackets got three of those back in the third, only to see Denfeld score two more times in the fourth to take an 8-4 lead.
Hibbing would score twice in the fifth to make it 8-6, then in the sixth, the Bluejackets batted around their lineup, plating those eight runs to lead 14-8.
The Hunters responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to make it 14-12, but Hibbing got one run in the seventh for the final margin of victory.
Luke Nelson started on the mound for the Bluejackets, tossing five innings. He gave up eight hits, struck out three and walked two.
Kody Birmes worked one inning, giving up two hits, and Dane Mammenga finished up with one inning, striking out one.
Udd started for Denfeld, working five innings. He allowed nine hits, struck out three and walked three. Dillon tossed .2 innings, giving up five hits and walking one. Hinderman hurled 1.1 innings of three-hit ball. He fanned one.
At the plate, Hibbing was led by Mammenga with three hits, Logan Gietzen, who also had three hits, including a double and one RBI, Jack Bautch with three hits, including a double and three RBI and Birmes with three hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Beau Frider had two hits, Brayden Boyer had a triple and two RBI and Ryder Petrie had one hit and one RBI.
Hindermann had two hits for Denfeld and one RBI. Kilroy had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Scott hit a triple and had two RBI. Harju had one hit and two RBI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.