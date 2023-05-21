HIBBING—It wasn’t always pretty, but the Hibbing High School baseball team finished 2-1 at the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
After getting one-hit by Roseau in a 4-0 loss Saturday morning, the Bluejackets bounced back with a 9-5 victory over Cloquet in the final game of the tournament.
Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel needed to see his team bounce back from the loss to the Rams.
“We had a heart-to-heart after our morning game,” Wetzel said. “We didn’t play well. We weren’t ready to play. We talked about making sure that we came back and were better.
“Baseball is a hard game and if you don’t show up to play, it gets really hard.”
But as has been the case all season, Hibbing started slow by giving up two runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Aidan Sievert.
Wetzel has seen that happen all too often this season.
“We’ve given up a lot of first-inning runs,” Wetzel said. “We haven’t put zeros on the board in the first inning. The good news is we limited it after that. That’s important too, but our pitchers are throwing too many pitches in the first inning.
“It’s not necessarily on them. Our defense isn’t making plays. As a result, we have to throw a bunch of pitches, which doesn’t allow us to get deeper into a game.”
The Bluejackets did get one of those runs back in the first as Kody Birmes hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball, scoring Beau Frider, who singled to lead off the inning.
Hibbing put some good at bats together in the second to plate four runs to take 5-2 lead.
Logan Maxwell hit an RBI single as did Dane Mammenga. One run scored when Logan Gietzen reached on an error, and one run scored on a throwing error.
In the third, the Bluejackets added three more runs to make it 8-2.
Frider had a two-run triple. He scored on a wild pitch.
This time, the response was a lot better than against Roseau.
“That’s a positive,” Wetzel said. “They helped us a little bit. There were some hops out there that jumped on them that allowed us to get some big innings. We were able to clutch up when we needed to.
“That’s good to see. We hope that carries over. Offensively, we’ve struggled a little bit this year. It’s finding ways to get guys on base, and move them over. We executed some things that we wanted to do out there today. That was good to see.”
The Lumberjacks weren’t about to roll over and die as they got three runs in the fourth to make it 8-5.
The inning started with a hit by pitch and a walk, and both of those runners came around to score.
Luke Keating and Dayne Painovich both had RBI groundouts and Kollin Bonneville had an RBI double to get Cloquet back into the game.
Putting extra guys on base is something Hibbing must eliminate moving on in the season.
“We found ourselves in too many big counts,” Wetzel said. “Cloquet had a few batters that were able to control an at bat well. They fouled things off and worked counts. We as pitchers have to throw competitive pitches.
“You might throw a ball, but if you throw it four-feet out of the zone, it’s not a competitive pitch. Anyone can sit on that. We have to be around the plate a little more and more often.”
The Lumberjacks threatened in the fifth, then got a runner to third in the sixth, but each time, the Bluejackets thwarted Cloquet’s chances to score.
Hibbing loaded the bases in the fifth, with one out, but the Bluejackets couldn’t extend the lead.
Wetzel wasn’t sure what to think about that missed opportunity.
“You get that sneaking suspicion as a coach that if you don’t get those runs in, it may haunt you,” Wetzel said. “Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. We would have felt much better going into the final inning up more than four.
“That’s the way the game goes. Sometimes you pick them up, sometimes you don’t.”
In the sixth, Hibbing was able to score a run on an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball off the bat of Drew Forer.
The Lumberjacks got three runners on in the seventh, one after a strikeout and wild pitch, a single by Jaedyn Novy and a walk to Noah Nelson.
Mammenga came on in relief and got three-straight strikeouts to end the game.
Frider started for Hibbing, pitching 3.2 innings of five-hit ball. He struck out two and walked two. Gietzen tossed 2.1 innings of one-hit ball. He fanned four and walked two. Mammenga struck out three.
Ashton Stansfield started for Cloquet, working four innings. He allowed five hits, struck out three three and walked five. Novy tossed two innings. He didn’t allow a hit. He struck out four and walked three.
“It was a good weekend for us, being able to take two-of-three,” Wetzel said. “We got two conference wins this week for ourselves. Coming into the weekend, we needed to play better baseball.
“We did. We took advantage of some of their mistakes. They didn’t play the cleanest baseball, and took advantage of that. That was big for us. We have to take this into this week with some good opponents, Superior and Duluth Marshall, then we finish up with Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.”
Frider finished with three hits and getting one each were Mammenga and Maxwell.
Novy had two hits for Cloquet.
