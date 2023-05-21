HIBBING—It wasn’t always pretty, but the Hibbing High School baseball team finished 2-1 at the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.

After getting one-hit by Roseau in a 4-0 loss Saturday morning, the Bluejackets bounced back with a 9-5 victory over Cloquet in the final game of the tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments