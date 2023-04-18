GRAND RAPIDS—After going 0-2 Monday, losing to both Elk River and Alexandria 7-0 and 6-1, respectively, Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda needed to see his rebound from those two losses.
Conda got what he wanted Tuesday as the Bluejackets swept all of the singles match en route to a 6-1 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
Conda was glad to see his team get back on track.
“It was good to be outside again,” Conda said. “I saw some improvement, and Grand Rapids/Greenway was a little better today, too. They picked up a couple more players, so it was a much closer match than two weeks ago.
“I saw some big-time improvement in doubles as far as our movement goes, and a lot more consistency.”
In singles, Drew Anderson beat Luc Dulong 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1; Cooper Hendrickson downed Joe Sutherland 6-1, 5-7, 10-8 in a super tiebreaker at No. 2; Christian Dickson beat Cooper Lonson 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3; and Brady Fosso downed Jack Sonder 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
“Drew continues to get stronger in every match,” Conda said. “His game is starting to come around. He had some good success against Elk River. He played their No. 1 in a good match.
“He competed there, then he got our lone point against Alexandria. Drew is improving. Brady played his first singles match, and it was a good match for him. If he keeps that up, he’ll be playing singles more often.”
In doubles, Isaiah Hildenbrand and Jack Gabardi beat Dylan Henrichsen and Ben Schroeder 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, and Tyler Fisher and Keaton Petrick beat Matt Olson and Elliot Spahn 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2.
The LIghtning’s lone win came at third doubles where Anders Morque and Ryan Kerr downed Joey Gabardi and Whittaker Rewertz 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Hibbing 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Luc Dulong, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Joe Sutherland, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8; No. 3 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Cooper Lonson, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Brady Fosso, H, def. Jack Sonder, 6-3, 6-0.
