GRAND RAPIDS—After going 0-2 Monday, losing to both Elk River and Alexandria 7-0 and 6-1, respectively, Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda needed to see his rebound from those two losses.

Conda got what he wanted Tuesday as the Bluejackets swept all of the singles match en route to a 6-1 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.

