hhs tennis

Seniors on the Hibbing High School boys tennis team include, from left, Drew Anderson, Tristen Babich and Christian Dickson. Missing is Cooper Hendrickson.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—It’s still below freezing and there’s snow on the ground, but that won’t matter to the Hibbing High School boys tennis team.

That’s because the Bluejackets will open their 2023 season today, beginning at 6 p.m. taking on Grand Rapids/Greenway at the Virginia Tennis and PickleBall Club.

