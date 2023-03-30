HIBBING—It’s still below freezing and there’s snow on the ground, but that won’t matter to the Hibbing High School boys tennis team.
That’s because the Bluejackets will open their 2023 season today, beginning at 6 p.m. taking on Grand Rapids/Greenway at the Virginia Tennis and PickleBall Club.
According to Hibbing coach Gary Conda, even though his team has only been practicing for four days, his players are chomping at the bit to get into some actual competition.
“They’re excited to do something,” Conda said. “We’ve been fortunate to be practicing indoors, but you’re basically five or six players on a court. We’re not getting the play we need.
“We’re looking forward to competing against somebody else.”
That team is the Lightning, a team in which Hibbing split with last year, winning 5-2, then falling 4-3.
“They may have lost two or three seniors from last, but we didn’t lose anybody,” Conda said. “That might cause some problems for them, but they have the potential if they get some guys out.
“They have a lot of good athletes in that town. You never know, they could get some guys out that should be playing. It’s going to be fun. Grand Rapids isjust as excited as we are for the chance to get a match in.”
As far as his lineup goes, Conda said it’ll be generic.
“We’ll probably go with our older players in singles,” Conda said. “Drew (Anderson) should have a good day because he played more than most of our other players. Cooper (Hendrikson), Christian (Dickson) and Tristen (Babich) might all be rusty.
“We’ll see what our youngsters can do in the doubles. That will be all underclassmen playing one, two and three doubles, but we’re in the same boat as Rapids. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
Isaiah Hildenbrand and Jack Gabardi will probably play one doubles. They’re young, but they’re veterans on the team. Keaton Petrick and Tyler Fisher will probably fill one of the other spots.
Who’s at No. 3?
“That’s up in the air,” Conda said. “We probably have eight players that can play third doubles now, one junior and the rest are seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders. They could all play there. It’s going to be a battle within our team as to who gets that spot.”
Either way, it’s a good way to kick off the season.
“This should be a good indication of how the rest of the season is going to go,” Conda said.
