HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team will try to rebound today when they travel to Silver Bay to take on North Shore, beginning at 7 p.m. at Rukavina Arena.

The Bluejackets lost to Minneapolis 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, so they get the chance to get back on the ice against the Storm

