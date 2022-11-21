HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team will try to rebound today when they travel to Silver Bay to take on North Shore, beginning at 7 p.m. at Rukavina Arena.
The Bluejackets lost to Minneapolis 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, so they get the chance to get back on the ice against the Storm
Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke will have to reshuffle his lineup a little bit after the injury to Claire Rewertz on Saturday.
“We’ll make a change,” Hyduke said. “Losing Claire, it’s a heck of a blow to the team. That it happened during a celebration of a goal, makes it a unique experience for our team.”
Hyduke said he’ll move Kendal Gustavsson from defense to a forward, and he’ll be able to use Madison St. George at defense. She’s returning after a successful swimming season.
“That’s the change we’ll make right now,” Hyduke said. “We couldn’t do it the other day because we didn’t have our full core of players. We’ll make adjustments. It’s the old adage, ‘The next one up.’
“We’ll be filling our third and fourth line, too. It’ll give different people opportunities.”
With Rewertz out, Hibbing/Chisholm will have to find some supplemental goal scoring.
“We’ll keep working on it,” Hyduke said. “We had a few scores back this year, Aune Boben, Abigail Sullivan, Claire and Monroe Rewertz. We need everyone to take a step up. Experience is what’s going to give them the opportunity.
“The nice thing about this team this year is most of our underclassmen are getting four periods a night. They’re playing at least a period of JV or two. They’re getting a full four periods, which hopefully, expedites the learning curve.”
Hyduke said North Shore will play a tight defensive game around its net.
“They play hard in their building,” he said. “They’re traditionally solid defensively, and they protect their goalie. They protect the house well. We’ve gone up there and outshot them many times, but we’ve been close games because they protect their house well.
“They’ve always had a solid goaltender. I expect to see the same approach on defending their blueline.”
That means the Bluejackets need to get some gritty goals.
“We have to shoot and attack, and go after rebounds,” Hyduke said. “If you try to penetrate, a lot of times you don’t get that shot off because they’re congesting that house area.
“You take the shot they give you, then make sure you attack the seams, looking for rebounds. That’s how we got two or three of our goals last year. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s a play in hockey.”
