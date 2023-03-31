HIBBING—It’s only the beginning of the season, but Hibbing High School girls track coach Serena Sullivan has some work to do.
The Bluejacket mentor has to find out what events fit her athletes the best.
After getting a look last weekend, Sullivan gets another chance to do that today when Hibbing takes part in the University of Wisconsin-Superior Indoor Meet, which begins at 2:30 p.m.
This is another chance for Sullivan to organize her team.
“We’re still trying to figure out where everybody belongs,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got a lot of new kids that came out this year, which is a great thing. We have to figure out where they fit best.
“That’s going to be one thing. We have a few girls that are a little beat up right now, so we’re taking it easier on them. A lot of that has to do with the weather, and being stuck in a gym.”
Even so, Sullivan said this meet will be a good barometer for her team.
“Because it’s the beginning of the season it’s going to be a great indicator of where we’re sitting with these smaller teams around here,” Sullivan said. “There’s still going to be competition in events.
“It might also be a confidence booster for some of the other kids, some of the vets that have been around for a while.”
Sullivan will spread her athletes out in some different events, but she will take it easy on some of her injured athletes.
“Because we have some people who are on the verge of being injured, we’ll keep them minimal in one or two events,” Sullivan said. “We have a couple of others that we can spread out a little more that are healthy and running well.
“Brynn (Babich) will compete in four events. We have a handful of girls in that same situation. Since it’s the beginning of the season, you don’t want to over do it. Will keep our distance runners to one or two events.”
She might not be going all out, but Sullivan isn’t taking this meet for granted.
“Every meet has an advantage,” she said. “You’re getting the experience of competing. You’re getting the experience of racing hard, working starts, working handoffs. These are all a huge factor and it helps tremendously.”
