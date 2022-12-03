HIBBING—After scoring four points in the first couple minutes of their game against Irondale, the Hibbing High School girls basketball went scoreless for the next six minutes.
Nothing was going in the basket for the Bluejackets, but was it only a matter of time before Hibbing started scoring?
Slowly but surely, the Bluejackets started finding their range, and in the second half, Hibbing outscored the Knights 32-19 to take a 51-41 victory over the Knights Friday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Those first few minutes of the game weren’t going the Bluejackets’ way.
“You could tell their defense was swarming, and we got caught off guard a little bit,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Once we settled in and realized that we could handle it against pressure, we started to move the ball better.
“We got people to the right spots, and we shortened up our passes, which made it easier. Once we started working together it made it a lot easier for everybody.”
Hibbing actually fell behind 16-8 in that first half, but a 9-2 run made it 17-17.
Two—pointers by Reese Aune, Talia Carlson and Kate Toewe and a 3-pointer from Emma Kivela got the Bluejackets back in the contest.
Irondale finished with a 5-2 run to take a 22-19 lead into the half, and that’s when Hanson laid it on the line for his team.
“You want to come out in the second half and have a response,” Hanson said. “I challenged them to attack the basket, trying to get layups and get to the free throw line. I told them that if we came out strong enough, attacked the basket and got to the free throw line, we’d win this game.
“They did a good job. They responded well. I was proud to see that effort.”
That’s when Hibbing caught fire.
The Bluejackets went on a 14-12-5 run to take a 31-27 lead, and they never looked back.
Just about everything started to fall for Hibbing.
“We’ve talked the last two years about getting shots out of the offense, or passing up a good shot for a great shot,” Hanson said. “We started to work together more as a team. We understand that if there’s pressure on us, then somebody else has an easier shot.
“We were looking for the extra pass, and this game proved that. When we move the ball, anybody capable of putting up points for us.”
The Bluejackets took a 44-31 lead with 5:37 to play, then the sank seven free throws down the stretch, along with turning the Knights over a few times to maintain that lead.
Hanson was proud of his teams’ effort during the game.
“We won’t quit,” Hanson said. “We were a little short-handed today with a couple of girls not feeling well. We had a shorter bench, but you see the pride, effort and fight of the group out on the floor.
“As a coach, it makes you excited that no matter what is going on in the game, we’re going to fight to the end. I’d still like to see us take care of the ball a little better. We made it interesting in the second half. That’s a part of the learning process as we go throughout this year to take that next step.”
Hibbing was led by Kivela with 15 points. Toewe had 14 and Aune 12.
Saylor Gallagher had 15 points to pace Irondale. Keena Thomas-Woods added 11.
IHS 22 19—41
HHS 19 32—51
Irondale: Cieara Herlofsky 2, Janayia Anderson 4, Keena Thomas-Woods 11, Taylor Hansen 4, Saylor Gallagher 15, Isabella Gibbons 5.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 2, Reese Aune 12, Talia Carlson 5, Emma Kivela 15, Rylie Forbord 3, Kate Toewe 14.
Total Fouls: Irondale 24; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Hansen, Gallagher; Free Throws: Irondale 8-14; Hibbing 18-30; 3-pointers: Thomas-Woods 2, Gallagher 3, Aune, Kivela 2.
Boys Basketball
Barnum 74,
N-K 58
NASHWAUK—The Bombers put four players in double figures in the victory over the Spartans on the road Friday.
Hayden Charboneau had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for Barnum, followed by Carlos Beckstrand with 18. Brady Coughlin had 13, with three 3—pointers, and Layne Wickstrom 10.
Marcus Moore had 26 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, including five 3-pointers. Connor Perryman added 10, with two 3-pointers.
Barnum 33 41—74
NK 28 30—58
Barnum: Carlos Beckstrand 18, Brady Coughlin 13, Hayden Charboneau 19, Layne Wickstrom 10, Ryan Manhan 3, Thatcher Nelson 2, Bryce Ferguson 7, Brock Hurst 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 10, Marcus Moore 26, Ryder Tardy 6, London Roe 6, Joe Dombrowski 3, Nick Groshong 7.
Total Fouls: Barnum 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Barnum 12-17; Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-13; 3-pointers: Coughlin 3, Charbocau 5, Perryman 2, Moore 5, Tardy 2, Dombrowski.
Men’s Basketball
Minnesota West 109,
MN-Hibbing 79
WORTHINGTON—Brock Bruns had 24 points as the Blue Jays beat the Cardinals at home Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Minnesota West were Elijah Willliams with 13, Nathan Kindred 12 and Dillon Jackson 10.
Ray Washington-Battle Jr. had 23 points for Minnesota North-Hibbing. Schuyler Pimentel had 21 and Ramaj Gordon and Shawn Brown Jr. had 13 each.
MN-H 30 49—79
MW 52 57—109
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 21, Nick Moore 2, Ramaj Gordon 13, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 23, Seven Ferguson 3, Sam Serna 2, Shawn Brown Jr. 13, Owen Smith 2.
Minnesota West: Dillon Jackson 10, Elijah Williams 13, Dominic Drent 9, Brock Bruns 24, Nathan Kindred 12, Kong Neyail 7, Steve Ndumbe 8, Jacob Dorian 6, Carter Drent 2, EJ Boarman 8, Sam Daho 5, Tyler Meeks 5.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Hibbing 19; Minnesota West 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Hibbing 10-17; Minnesota West 14-18; 3-pointers: Gordon 2, Ferguson, Jackson, Williams, Dominic Drent, Bruns 4, Kindred 2, Ndumbe 2, Meeks.
Ridgewater 75
MN-Hibbing 61
AUSTIN—The Spartans got 21 points from Malik Westerfield in the 14-point victory over the Cardinals Saturday.
Rodney Lubin added 14 points for Ridgewater. Joylyn Clordy had 11.
Washington-Battle Jr. had 35 points for Minnesota North-Hibbing.
MN-H 38 23—61
RCC 36 39—75
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Pimentel 4, Brown Jr. 2, Moore 7, Gordon 7, Washington-Battle Jr. 35, Alvin Judd 2, Conor Goggin 4.
Ridgewater: Rodney Lubin 14, Joylyn Clardy 11, Malik Westerfield 21, Tanner Swanson 7, Shane Scharmach 2, Tyler Dyer 5, Deondre Wallace 7, Terbuto Ochothow 2, Noah Wilts 2, Evin Ashcroft 4.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Hibbing 15; Ridgewater 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Hibbing 8-14; Ridgewater 10-13; 3-pointers: Gordon, Lubin 4, Clardy, Westerfield 2, Dyer, Wallace.
Wrestling
FOSSTON—The Hibbing High School wrestling team had one champon and two runner ups at the Al Olson Memorial Tournament held Saturday.
Detroit Lakes won with 214.5 points, followed by Moorhead with 162, Fosston-Bagley 239, Pelican Rapids 123, United Clay Becker 96, then the Bluejackets with 94.
Fergus Falls at 88.5, Fertile-Beltram 64, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Ben 61 and Roseau 23.
Hibbing’s champion came at 220 pounds with Ian Larrabee.
Larrabee pinned Tynan Simpson of Detroit Lakes at 1:10, then in his semifinal match, Larrabee pinned David Krabbenhoft of Moorhead at 3:57.
In the finals, Larrabee won a 7-1 decision over Henry Lee of Detroit Lakes
At 160, Bryson Larrabee had a first-round bye, then he pinned Bridger Mongeau of Moorhead at 1:02 in the semifinals.
In the finals, Larrabee lost a 9-5 decision to Cade Okeson of Detroit Lakes.
At 182, Cooper Hendrickson beat Ron Addo of Moorhead by fall at 2:35, then in his semifinal match, Hendrickson pinned Ezekiel Noel of United Clay Becker at 2:28.
In the finals, Hendrickson lost a 10-5 decision to Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes.
At 106, Ben Matsheimer lost to Isaac Bergren of Pelican Rapids by fall at 1:11, then after a bye, he fell to Talan Baker of Detroit Lakes by an 8-3 decision.
In his fifth-place match, Masheimer defeated Bergren by major decision, 11-0.
At 113, Nehemiah Figueroa lost to Shane Thompson of Fertile-Beltrami 12-0, then in his second match, he fell to Hazen Milbeck of Pelican Rapids by fall at 3:43. In the third round, Figueroa was pinned at 1:34 by Owen Borud of Moorhead.
In the fourth round, Figueroa lost to Angelo Reyes of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 8-4 to place fifth.
At 132, Kaden Sweeney pinned Calvin Norton of Pelican Rapids at 57 seconds, then in the semifinals, Sweeney was beaten by technical fall 15-0 at 4:16 by Caleb Fronning of Fergus Falls.
Sweeney then lost to Gage VoldVedbra of Fertile-Beltrami 7-4. In his fifth-place match Sweeney pinned Blake Roberts of Fergus Falls at 3:49.
At 152, Kenny Miraflores lost to Jakob Rudie of Fosston/Bagley by fall at 1:53. Miraflores then fell to Anthony Checco de Souza of Pelican Rapids by fall at 3:40.
At 170, Preston Thronson had a first-round bye, then he fell to Mark Kapenga of Pelican Rapids by fall at 3:56.
Thronson then lost to Draeden Prosby of Moorhead by fall at 2:59.
In his fifth-place match, Thronson pinned Kaden Sanford of Fosston/Bagley at 16 seconds.
At 285, Alex Henderson lost by fall to Tyreese Goodman of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, then pinned Jarrett Stetz of Pelican Rapids at 2:02.
Henderson was pinned by Alex Hagen of Fosston/Bagley at 2:02, then in his fifth-place match, Henderson was pinned by Demarco Clay of Moorhead at 1:45.
