HIBBING—Coming off a 3-0 victory over Rock Ridge, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke was pleased with his teams’ performance.

Now, he needs them to replicate that feat today when the Bluejackets take on Minneapolis in their home opening, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

