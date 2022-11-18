HIBBING—Coming off a 3-0 victory over Rock Ridge, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke was pleased with his teams’ performance.
Now, he needs them to replicate that feat today when the Bluejackets take on Minneapolis in their home opening, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
There’s not many times when Hyduke can say one of his teams has put together 50-solid minutes of hockey, but against the Wolverines, that happened.
“There’s not a lot of times where I can say that about a team,” Hyduke said. “There may have been a couple of people on a shift that maybe didn’t have the best shift, but overall, every line, every shift, we worked hard.
“There wasn’t a shift I thought we took off in that game. Rock Ridge, at times, had a skilled line that put a little pressure on, but that’s what impressed me the most about this team. They work hard, and they seem to not take much time off.”
The Bluejackets did kill off five penalties against Rock Ridge, including a 5-on-3 disadvantage, but overall, Hyduke wasn’t upset with the number of penalties his team took.
“We did a wonderful job killing that 5-on-3,” Hyduke said. “The kids played a disciplined triangle. You don’t want to put yourself in that position, but nothing was a flagrant penalty.
“It was hard work that resulted in penalties. I can’t fault the kids for the effort and what resulted in us being short-handed. It was a matter of hard work and some poor luck in the call.”
Minneapolis comprises the schools from Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Roosevelt, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn High Schools.
The team is coached by Claire Goldsmith. Minneapolis is 1-2 on the season, and it played Moose Lake-Willow River on Friday.
“They combined those schools into one, so they could field a team,” Hyduke said. “They play a decent schedule. Claire is a good coach. We’ve never played them, so this is like playing Rock Ridge in terms of having a new coach.
“I don’t know what systems she would run, how she would attack us offensively, how she would play defense. We have to adjust. We’ll stay with our basic sets, and adjust accordingly.”
That’s what Hibbing\Chisholm had to do against the Wolverines, and they handled it nicely.
“Because we’re building this team from the nets out, we did have some breakdowns, but that’s going to happen in the game of hockey,” Hyduke said. “I thought Addison (Hess) came up with two or three outstanding saves that make a difference in a game.
“They were momentum stoppers. We didn’t allow them to get any momentum in that game.”
Going into this game, Hyduke said his team will focus on its defensive coverage.
“We want to take away the house,” Hyduke said. “We don’t mind giving up shots, but we want them outside the house, which is the perimeter in front of the net. Against Rock Ridge, we had six or seven in-house shots.
“Everything else we kept on the perimeter. I expect our goalie to handle anything that’s outside of that perimeter. The kids have been working hard in practice in becoming better at it.”
Offensively, that might take some time to develop.
“With new lines this year, it’s getting familiar with each other as teammates,” Hyduke said. “I like what we’re doing in practice. The energy has been good. We have to start clicking a little bit more in game situations.”
