HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls basketball team passed their first test of the postseason.
The Bluejackets got balanced scoring en route to a 53-38 victory over North Branch in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Test No. 2 will be a little harder as No. 4 seeded Hibbing will take on No. 1 seeded Grand Rapids Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets may have had that balanced scoring, but according to Hibbing coach Chris Hanson, the game was won on the defensive side of the ball.
The Bluejackets held North Branch’s Ella Kuhlman to nine points, which was one key to the game.
“We communicated well defensively,” Hanson said. “That’s a game-changer for us. When we communicate, and we know where Kuhlman is, we did a nice job of containing her, limiting her ability to get open shots.
“She knocked down a couple, then we did a nice job of making sure that we were doing a better job of getting a hand in her face and closing her out.”
The other key was getting the ball into the paint and getting to the free throw line.
Hanson could check that off the list as the Bluejackets shot 17 free throws, making 10 of them.
“We were a lot more aggressive offensively,” Hanson said. “We got to the free throw line. We did a good job of attacking and dropping down. I was happy with the way we played.
“We put the ball in the basket.”
All of that helped Hibbing take a 24-17 lead into halftime.
“We went back-and-forth quite a bit,” Hanson said. “They were up for a little bit, then we continued to battle back. I thought we did a nice job taking care of the ball and making good decisions. We did a nice job of rotating the ball offensively, waiting to get an open shot.
“We had balanced scoring, which was nice to see. Jorie (Anderson), Emma (Kivela) and Tiffany (Davis), all of them, knocking down big shots. When you’re getting contributions from everybody in the lineup, that makes a big difference.”
In the second half, that seven-point lead was expanded to 11, 43-32.
The Vikings did get it down to six, 43-37, but a free throw by Kate Toewe and 3-pointer by Kivela got it back to 10.
The Bluejackets outscored North Branch 6-1 down the stretch run to seal the deal.
“In the second half, toward the end, we did a nice job of making sure we weren’t forcing anything,” Hanson said. “We ran our offense and ended up getting wide-open shots out of it that we were able to knock down.
“We were confident with the ball, and attacking at the right time. We have to understand that when we’re in the lead and we’re taking care of the ball, we can get a good shot. We’ve come a long way from where we started.”
Kivela led the way with 18 points. Anderson had 13 and Toewe eight.
Johanna Bartkey had 13 for the Vikings. Katelyn Lattimore, like Kuhlman, had nine points.
NB 17 21—38
HHS 24 29—53
North Branch: Katelyn Lattimore 9, Johanna Bartkey 13, Amelia Lattimore 3, Ella Kuhlman 9, Hailey Diaz 4.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 3, Reese Aune 6, Jorie Anderson 13, Emma Kivela 18, Emery Maki 3, Rylie Forbord 2, Kate Toewe 8.
Total Fouls: North Branch 13; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Branch 9-19; Hibbing 10-17; 3-pointers: Katelyn Lattimore 2, Amelia Lattimore, Kuhlman 3, Diaz, Aune, Anderson 2, Kivela 4.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 55,
Cromwell-Wright 26
CHISHOLM—July Abernathy had 18 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Cardinals on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Shane Zancauske and Philip Barnard both had eight points for Chisholm. Trent Forsline finished with seven.
Dylan Nyberg, Tanner Collman and Brady Dahl each had six points to pace Cromwell-Wright.
CW 9 17—26
CHS 27 28—55
Cromwell-Wright: Noah Foster 2, Dylan Nyberg 6, Tanner Collman 6, Liam Schoenberg 2, Tate Blomquist 3, Brady Dahl 6, Josh Lindman 3.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 2, Trent Forsline 7, Hayden Roche 5, July Abernathy 18, Shane Zancauske 8, Sean Fleming 4, Philip Barnard 8, Dominic Pascuzzi 3.
Total Fouls: Cromwell-Wright 7; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cromwell-Wright 2-4; Chisholm 7-10; 3-pointers: Blomquist, Dahl, Forsline, Roche. Abernathy, Pascuzzi.
Littlefork-Big Falls 96,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 92 OT
NASHWAUK—Tommy Lind poured in 48 points as the Vikings beat the Spartans on the road in overtime Tuesday.
Seth Donner had 17 points for Littlefork-Big Falls. AJ Knaeble finished with 11 and Levi Thydens had 10.
Marcus Moore had 28 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. London Roe had 17, Shi Oswald 15 and Nick Groshong 12.
LBF 36 42 18—96
NK 43 35 14—92
Littlefork-Big Falls: AJ Knaeble 11, Tommy Lind 48, Levin Thydens 10, Wyatt Hell 2, Seth Donner 17, Brayden Maisa 5, Owen Erickson 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 5, Isaiah Holland 5, Marcus Moore 28, Ryder Tardy 3, LaDanian Evans 7, London Roe 17, Shi Oswald 15, Nick Groshong 12.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 24; Nashwauk-Keewatin 25; Fouled Out: Hell, Erickson, Perryman; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 16-29; Nashwauk-Keewatin 18-27; 3-pointers: Knaeble, Larson 5, Thydens, Donner 5, Holland, Moore, Tardy, Evans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.