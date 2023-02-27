HIBBING—Back on Feb. 4, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team defeated North Branch 41-21.
Neither team had an exceptional day on offense as the score was 15-10 at the half.
The Bluejackets finally heated up in the second half en route to the victory.
It’s 24 days later, but No. 4 seeded Hibbing will get a rematch with the No. 5 seeded Vikings in a first-round Section 7AAA contest today at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium, beginning at 6 p.m.
Hibbing’s offense may not have been firing on all cylinders, but defensively, the Bluejackets did what they needed to do, especially against North Branch’s Ella Kuhlman.
“That’s one where I thought we played well defensively,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We contained the Kuhlman girl, and that has to be our focus again. We have a tendency to let 3-point shooters get hot.
“That was one where I thought we were locked in defensively, and forced them into a few mistakes. We’re focused on stopping her, and we closed out those possessions. We have a good opportunity coming our way today.”
Offensively, Hibbing has to let its offense come naturally.
“We have to let our offense come to us,” Hanson said. “We don’t have to come down and force up that first shot. We can let it run for a little bit, and make the other team work defensively.
“We have to make them work on defense, then you get into their bench by attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line,” Hanson said. “That’s our recipe for success going into today.”
The Bluejackets did shoot a number of free throws in that game.
The Vikings’ bench isn’t deep, so getting them into foul trouble will be a key to the game.
“We have to make sure we’re getting to the free throw line,” Hanson said. “We can’t settle for shots from the perimeter. They might be open and they might be easy, but it’s understanding that once you get into their bench, they’re thin there.
“If we can stay aggressive and get to the free throw line, those are the things we’ve talked about all year. We have a deep team. We can use our depth by rotating in, getting good looks and getting good shots. If we can get into their bench, it’s a little more scarce.”
