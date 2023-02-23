HIBBING—The last time the Hibbing High School girls basketball team took on Cloquet, the Lumberjacks won a 35-point game, 65-30.

The Bluejackets get the chance to avenge that loss today when they take Cloquet, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

