HIBBING—The last time the Hibbing High School girls basketball team took on Cloquet, the Lumberjacks won a 35-point game, 65-30.
The Bluejackets get the chance to avenge that loss today when they take Cloquet, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
That game was postponed Thursday due to the weather.
A season-long problem plagued Hibbing in that game—turnovers.
“They took it to us that first time,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “That was one where we turned the ball over close to 30 times. We gave them too many opportunities going the other way.
“Those mistakes come back to haunt you. A good team like that will capitalize on those. For us, it’s making sure we’re getting into an offense, and making sure we’re making good decisions with the ball. A team like that will make you pay if you give them too many chances.”
Hanson did say that his team has had games where those turnovers haven’t been an issue.
“There’s a lot of good stretches,” Hanson said. “I thought we rebounded well. The following week, we played a couple of close games. We tend to come back and understand how we can make changes, and make things easier.
“In some of our second halves, we’ve come back to make some nice runs coming out of halftime. It’s understanding that we have to put two halves together. When you dig yourself a hole going into the second half, then it’s tougher to dig out of them.”
Which means the Bluejackets need better starts to games.
“If we’re making better decisions then, we’ve got a chance to jump on a team right from the start,” Hanson said.
It’s also learning how to finish games out.
Hibbing did lead Hermantown for the second time this season, but the Bluejackets couldn’t finish off the Hawks.
“We were up at the half, and I thought we had some good opportunities,” Hanson said. “We let (Liv) Birkeland get hot, and she feels more comfortable when she’s knocking down shots.
“We had a couple possessions where we came up empty. They made a little run at the end.”
With the playoffs starting next week, the Bluejackets only have one game to put things together.
“We have to understand that with those mistakes, it’s win or go home at this point,” Hanson said. “You should learn from them through the regular season, but at the end of the day when next Tuesday comes around, we have to be ready to play basketball like we know how to play.”
