HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls basketball team still has to learn to clean up their game.
The Bluejackets committed too many turnovers, but they were able to overcome it against International Falls, coming away with a 53-39 victory over the Broncos Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The one positive is that the Bluejackets did get 23 steals in the game, but they didn’t take advantage of them.
“We did a good job pressuring their guards, but we could have done a better job with our double teams,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We could have forced more turnovers.
“When we did get those steals, we did go down and get layups, but we didn’t capitalize on it. Our defensive pressure was better in the first half.”
Even so, Hibbing only scored 23 points in the first half.
What was bogging down the offense?
“We turned the ball over too much,” Hanson said. “We resorted to passing the ball around too much. They packed it in, and we got complacent offensively. There wasn’t anybody forcing us to go anywhere.
“In our last couple of games, we’ve done a good job of getting to the free throw line, but we lacked that aggressiveness right from the start.”
Hibbing didn’t have the same energy it had against Rock Ridge on Tuesday.
“When you play those schools, the games speed up because they trap and press you,” Hanson said. “We had to come up with that energy. In this game, it was an adjustment. We did too much standing around in the first half.
“We didnt’ have many cutting through the lane. At the half, we made those adjustments. After a pass, we had to cut and find an opening in the zone, then make a basket after that.”
The one bright spot is that the Bluejackets’ defense held International Falls to 16 points in the first 18 minutes of play, so all the offense needed to do was pick up the slack.
Hibbing’s offense did start to get going in the second half.
“We did a lot better job passing the ball around,” Hanson said. “We made quicker decisions and got the ball into the post to Kate (Toewe) and Rylie (Forbord). We were more aggressive going to the basket, forcing them to make calls.
“We made some free throws. We made quick passes, and they weren’t able to rotate as fast. We got some better shots, but we still need to take care of the ball and not force it as much.”
Reese Aune led Hibbing with 18 points. Toewe had 13 and Emma Kivela 11.
Gracie Swenson had 11 points to pace International Falls.
IF 16 23—39
HHS 23 30—53
International Falls: Abigail Hutchinson 6, Kale Taylor 7, Gracie Swenson 11, Hannah Anderson 6, Piper Tomczak 2, Lola Valenzuela 4, Gracie Bissonnette 3.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 3, Reese Aune 18, Talia Carlson 2, Jorie Anderson 2, Emma Kivela 11, Rylie Forbord 4, Kate Toewe 13.
Total Fouls: International Falls 20; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out; Swenson; Free Throws: International Falls 6-9; Hibbing 15-4; 3-pointers: Hannah Anderson, Aune, Kivela.
Chisholm 62,
Greenway 26
CHISHOLM—Tresa Baumgard had 24 points to lead the Bluestreaks over the Raiders Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Hannah Kne with 16 and Olivia Hutchings 13.
Talia Saville had eight points for Greenway. Klara Finke finished with seven.
GHS 13 13—26
Chisholm 27 35—62
Greenway: Klara Finke 7, Layla Miskovich 2, Alyizzia Roy 3, Kacie Eiden 2, Talia Saville 8, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 2.
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 2, Hannah Kne 16, Olivia Pascuzzi 2, Amanda Bjortomt 3, Olivia Hutchings 13, Tresa Baumgard 24.
Total Fouls: Greenway 6; Chisholm 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 6-10; Chisholm 6-9; 3-pointers: Roy, Saville, Kne 2, Baumgard.
Bigfork 39,
Greenway 28
BIGFORK—Memphys Tendrup had 20 points to lead the Huskies over the Raiders Tuesday at home.
Eleanor Prate finished with 11 points for Bigfork.
Chloe Hansen had 11 points to pace Greenway.
GHS 16 12—28
BHS 9 30—39
Greenway: Klara Finke 5, Layla Miskovich 4, Chloe Hansen 11, Talia Saville 2, Lydia Johannsen 6.
Bigfork: Memphys Tendrup 20, Kambry Pearson 5, Eleanor Prate 11, Emmalee Wiskow 3.
Total Fouls: Greenway 6; Bigfork 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 1-8; Bigfork 1-2; 3-pointers: Tendrup 2, Pearson, Prate 3.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 96,
Northeast Range 14
NASHWAUK—Marcus Moore had 27 points as the Spartans rolled over the Nighthawks at home Thursday.
London Roe and Connor Perryman both had 15 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Martin Wyatt led Northeast Range with six points. Logan Meskill had four.
NR 10 4—14
NK 70 26—96
Northeast Range: Posey Cameron 2, Martin Wyatt 6, McKrahl Leo 2, Logan Meskill 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 15, Isaiah Holland 7, Jayden McNeal 4, Marcus Moore 27, Eli McNeal 4, Tony Dudley 4, Jessin Newman 2, Joe Dombrowski 2, Shi Oswald 8, Nick Groshong 8, London Roe 15.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 11; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 2-10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-8; 3-pointers: Wyatt, Legad, Perryman 3, Roe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.