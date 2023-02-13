HIBBING—The last time the Hibbing and Rock Ridge High School boys hockey teams met, right after Christmas, the Bluejackets skated to a 1-0 victory.
What will game No. 2 provide?
That will be on display today when the Bluejackets and Wolverines meet for the second time, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
Hibbing/Chisholm is coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Northern Lakes, so there’s some things the Bluejackets must shore up against Rock Ridge.
“We have to be better in our defensive zone,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “I thought we gave up some good opportunities in that game. Just being a little bit more aware of who’s around us on the ice will help.”
Awareness will be a key against the Wolverines.
“They’re big, physical and well-coached,” Rewertz said. “They’re a good-skating team. We have a huge challenge in front of us today, and we’re looking forward to it.”
After game No. 1, Rewertz doesn’t see any reason why this game won’t play out the same.
“There was a lot of neutral-ice play in that game,” he said. “It’s a little smaller rink, but if you get hard on the forecheck, there will be opportunities for both teams to bottle each other up.
“After that, it’s a matter of picking guys up, giving goalies clear lanes and chipping pucks out of the defensive zone. Hopefully, we can create some offense out of moving the puck low-to-high, and spreading the ice a little bit.
“It should be a great one.”
Hibbing/Chisholm’s first priority is protecting the front of its house. If his team does that, Rewertz is hoping to get some offense off of that.
“It all starts with good-team defense,” Rewertz said. “You have to block shots, and play the body in the defensive zone. If you do those things, the offense will take care of itself. Both teams will be good in the defensive zone.
“Rock Ridge is great off the rush. They like to come in off of the rush, which is where they get a lot of their scoring opportunities. Our job is to keep them from getting those opportunities.”
