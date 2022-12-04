HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team entered the weekend one game below .500.
The Bluejackets left the weekend one game above .500.
Hibbing/Chisholm took on two top teams in their respective sections and came away with a 5-1 victory over Albert Lea Friday, then on Saturday, the Bluejackets beat Minneapolis 4-2 at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Tigers are one of the favorites to win Section 1AA this season, while Minneapols did advance to the state tournament last season, and it might have the opportunity to repeat that feat again this year.
It was going to take some work to get past Minneapolis, which got on the board first at the 42-second mark of the first period when Ozzie Snodgrass scored after a puck bounced off Bluejacket goalie Brayden Boyer’s helmet and fell into the crease.
Snodgrass was there to seal the deal, and Minneapolis was up 1-0.
It was one of those periods where Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t get any bounces.
“That first puck bounced off of our goalie, and we didn’t tie up,” Rewertz said. “After Friday, we let them know they were going to come out hard, and I felt like we weren’t necessarily ready for their speed.
“We talked about what they were going to bring.We watched part of their Denfeld game (Friday), and we started on our heels a little bit. The character in that room, they responded.”
The Bluejackets responded in a big way in the second period, but those bounces that went against them in the first started going for them in the second.
Hibbing/Chisholm scored three times in the second, with all three of them coming on 2-on-1 rushes.
Broden Fawcett buried the first one on a nice pass from Beau Frider just 18 seconds into the second, then Frider took a pass from Keeghan Fink and scored at 8:01 to give the Bluejackets their first lead of the game.
The third came when Christian Edmond broke down the ice with Fawcett.
Edmonds let his shot go that got through the five-hole of Minneapolis goalie Griffin Sampson at 10:29 and it was 3-1.
“We knew they were going to come downhill with their defense,” Rewertz said. “They were going to pinch. We talked about chipping pucks out, supporting the puck and I thought we did a good job with that.
“We were able to chip a few pucks by their defense and get some odd-man rushes. The boys did a great job of finishing on those. I liked that second period.”
Minneapolis started picking up its play after that goal, but Hibbing/Chisholm took that two-goal lead into the third period.
The Bluejackets would get an insurance goal at the 4:03 mark of the third when Keeghan Fink broke down on a 2-on-one. He wanted to send a pass cross-ice, but the puck hit a Minneapolis defender and ended up in the net to make it 4-1.
“That was big for us,” Rewertz said. “It was a broken play. We threw one toward the net, it went off a defenseman and went into the net. It’s a good and bad thing because now you’re up by three, and I felt like we relaxed a little bit.
“We got that late call, so we had to battle.”
Hank Davis would score for Minneapolis at the 11:32 mark to make it 4-2, then that call came into play at the 13:32 mark when Hibbing/Chisholm was called for a five-minute major for a hit to the head.
That meant Minneapolis had 3:28 to score as many goals as it wanted, but the Bluejackets’ penalty kill was equal to the task, even when Minneapolis pulled its goalie to go 6-on-4.
“We’ve done a good job killing penalties,” Rewertz said. “We’ve gotten outstanding goaltending from Brayden in those situations. That’s what we need. We have to do a good job of letting him see pucks.
“He has to make that first save, and we have to take care of rebounds. We’ve done a good job with that this year.”
Boyer finished with 33 saves. Sampson had 12 stops as Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t have much offensive zone time in the game.
“You want to have some offensive time,” Rewertz said. “We had a lot of offensive opportunities late in the first and in the second, but we didn’t get pucks to the net. The difference is they were throwing pucks from everywhere at the net.
“We were looking for a pretty play. Those are things we have to work on, getting pucks to the net, getting traffic and taking advantage of our zone time.”
—
On Friday, the Bluejackets took a 1-0 lead when Tristen Babich scored at the 4:24 mark on the power play, but Albert Lea’s Max Edwin tied it at 15:01 with a power-play goa of his own.
That’s when Hibbing/Chisholm took off, scoring two times in the second period.
Fink scored at 2:34, then Babich got his second goal of the game at 8:23.
“It started with us getting pucks to the net,” Rewertz said. “I liked the way we moved the puck around in the defensive zone. We went north and south and east and west with the puck, and created some space for ourselves.
“We got traffic to the net. Those are the things we have to do against good teams.”
In the third period, AJ Lehman scored 9:09, and Christian Dickson finished the scoring at 16:39.
“I thought, all-around, that we played a complete game,” Rewertz said. “We played 51 minutes, and that’s what you need to do against good teams. I didn’t feel like we gave them much.
“I felt, defensively, we played well. We did a good job getting pucks behind their defense and having a good forecheck on them.”
Boyer finished with19 stops. The Tigers’ Dakota Jahnke had 24 saves.
MHS 1 0 1—2
HC 0 3 1—4
First Period—1. M, Ozzie Snodgrass (Nuklaus Norden, John Bebler), :42.
Second Period—2. HC, Broden Fawcett (Beau Frider), :18; 3. HC, Frider (Keeghan Fink), 8:01; 4. HC, Christian Edmonds (Fawcett, Frider), 10:29.
Third Period—5. HC, Fink (Blaydon Kubena-McCue), 4:30; 6. M, Hank Davis (Joel Hanson, Andrew Lybeck), 11:32.
Goalie Saves—Minneapolis, Griffin Sampson 8-3-1—12; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 9-13-12—33.
Penalties—Minneapolis 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-9.
AL 1 0 0—1
HC 1 2 2—5
First Period—1. HC, Tristen Babich (Keeghan Fink, Beau Frider), pp, 4:24; 2. AL, Max Edwin (Tim Chalmers, Joseph Yoon), pp, 15:01.
Second Period—3. HC, Fink (Frider, Broden Fawcett), 2:34; 4. HC, Babich (Christian Dickson), 8:23.
Third Period—5. HC, AJ Lehman (Jack Gabardi), 9:09; 6. HC, Dickson (Blaydon Kubena-McCue, Peyton Taylor), 16:39.
Goalie Saves—Albert Lea, Dakota Jahnke 9-4-11—24; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 5-7-7—19.
Penalties—Albert Lea 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.