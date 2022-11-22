HIBBING — For the past two seasons, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has opened with perennial Section 7AA power Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks have asserted their will on the Bluejackets in those two games, but this year, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz is hoping things are different.
The Bluejackets will get that chance to see how much they’ve improved in two seasons when they take on Grand Rapids, beginning at 7 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
That it’s Grand Rapids is one thing. The biggest thing is that Hibbing/Chisholm finally gets to open its season.
“I like our team this year,” Rewertz said. “We’ve got great goaltending. We’ve got four defensemen back. I love the three lines we’ve got going right now.
“I’m excited to get the year started.”
This is Rewertz’s third season with the team, and they’ve grown fundamentally with him over those years.
Things are finally starting to come to fruition.
“We haven’t had to work as hard on the system side of things,” Rewertz said. “What I like is the way we’re playing with speed right now.”
Those lines, those defensemen, those goaltenders and that speed will be put to the test against the Thunderhawks.
“Grand Rapids is going to be tough,” Rewertz said. “They’re tough defensively all of the time. They’re known for great goaltending.
“They will come at us hard, and we have to be ready.”
Whatever happens during the game will be taken under consideration as the season moves a long, but Rewertz isn’t putting any more emphasis on this game with 24 remaining on the schedule.
“It’s a long season,” Rewertz said. “What we want to see is effort for 52 minutes. We want to see the boys improve every day.
“This is the first of 25, so we’re looking for the boys to come out and work hard, battle, and hopefully, get better each day from here on out.”
The Bluejackets will have to be strong on their defensive zone.
“We have to be able to play well in our zone, get pucks out, make hard plays, but most importantly, is using our speed and get pucks behind their D,” Rewertz said. “We have to push the pace a little bit.
“I don’t think we were capable of that last year when we played them, but I like our team speed. We’re going to be a little bit different team to play against this year.”
The biggest word is being competitive.
“We want to be competitive in every game,” Rewertz said. “We’ve got a tough stretch to start the season, but we’re looking forward to get going here.
“I want to see where we are, and what we need to work on.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.