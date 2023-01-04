HIBBING—Back in December, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team went to Coleraine and beat Greenway 7-0.

The Bluejackets must now erase that from their memory banks and get prepared to take on the Raiders again in a game that begins at 7 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments