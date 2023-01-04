HIBBING—Back in December, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team went to Coleraine and beat Greenway 7-0.
The Bluejackets must now erase that from their memory banks and get prepared to take on the Raiders again in a game that begins at 7 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm needs a clean slate heading into this game, but Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz doesn’t think that will be too much of a problem.
“I thought that was a good game,” Rewertz said. “Through two periods, they played us tough. Andy (Sertich) is a good coach. He’s going to have them ready to go. I expect to see a totally-different Greenway team than we saw the first time.”
The Bluejackets were able to pull away from Greenway in the third period.
“They had a couple of bad bounces, and we buried a couple of pucks,” Rewertz said. “The game got away from them a little bit.”
Rewertz doesn’t expect that to happen again, so his team will have to bear down to get the job done.
“We know what kind of team they have, so we have to be ready to play,” Rewertz said. “We expect a battle. We have to play our game. We have to get pucks behind their D. We have to get the one man in hard on the forecheck.
“We have to capitalize on our opportunities.”
Hibbing/Chisholm is coming off a 2-1 holiday tournament record, having played three grueling days of hockey.
The Bluejackets have now had six days off to recuperate, but Rewertz said the time off hasn’t been a picnic.
“It was important, but we went right back to work,” Rewertz said. “We worked on a lot of the things we needed to work on. Over a three-day period, you get to know a lot about your team and some of the things you need to work on.
“There were some things that we needed to do, to take a look at. We’ve worked hard this week to come out ready to play.”
Working hard will be the key to having a successful game.
“Greenway is a hard-working team, so we have to meet that and elevate to that level,” Rewertz said. “For us, it’s going to be getting that one man hard on the forecheck, playing good D-zone and capitalizing on our opportunities.”
