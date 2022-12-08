broden fawcett

Hibbing/Chisholm’s Broden Fawcett drives toward the net during a game against Minneapolis last weekend in Hibbing. The Bluejackets host Rochester Mayo today, and Red Wing Saturday.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is coming off a 3-3 tie with Duluth Denfeld Tuesday, but the Bluejackets have to shake that result off quickly.

That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm will be playing back-to-back games beginning today when Rochester Mayo comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest, then on Saturday, Red Wing visits the Hibbing Memorial Arena, beginning at 2 p.m.

