HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is coming off a 3-3 tie with Duluth Denfeld Tuesday, but the Bluejackets have to shake that result off quickly.
That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm will be playing back-to-back games beginning today when Rochester Mayo comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest, then on Saturday, Red Wing visits the Hibbing Memorial Arena, beginning at 2 p.m.
According to Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz, his team played well against the Hunters.
“I loved the boy’s effort,” Rewertz said. “They worked hard. Denfeld has had our number the last couple of years. We went into the game not knowing what to expect, but they battled and competed.
“The one thing I’ve liked all season long is we’ve come ready to play. Other than spurts there and there, I’ve liked our effort throughout the year. There’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t come out and do the same thing this weekend.”
Last year, Hibbing/Chisholm lost to the Spartans 1-0.
Rewertz expects to face the same kind of Rochester Mayo (1-2-1) team this season.
“They have a lot of those players back,” Rewertz said. “They had a nice squad. They moved the puck well, and they have good goaltending. They like to get the puck behind the defense.
“We have to do a good job of retrieving pucks, making good, hard plays and get pucks out of our zone.”
Rewertz isn’t quite sure what to expect from the Spartans, so he and his coaching staff will have to adjust things during the game.
“We’ll have to see what type of forecheck they’re throwing at us, then come up with ways to free up guys,” Rewertz said. “We’ll have to get guys through the neutral zone with speed.
“We were doing all of those things on Tuesday. We’re doing all of those things much better right now than when the season started. I look forward to the challenge.”
The Wingers are 1-4 on the season, having played today against Proctor.
Red Wing has given up 33 goals in those five games, but Rewertz isn’t taking anything for granted.
“Last year, they had a tremendous goalie,” Rewertz said. “They’re well coached. He (Tony Casci) has been around the game a long time. They will compete and battle. They might be down a little bit this year from what you normally see out of a Red-Wing team.
“This team has tremendous character. The thing you want to focus on. I don’t think we’ll come out with low energy or low effort. We want to keep moving the puck. We don’t want guys to get selfish in games where you might be able to get some extra points. The key for us is making sure we play a good, team game throughout that contest.”
