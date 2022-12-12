HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has already been tested a number of times this season, but the Bluejackets’ biggest test is right in front of them.

That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm will be traveling to Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m. today at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments