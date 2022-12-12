HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has already been tested a number of times this season, but the Bluejackets’ biggest test is right in front of them.
That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm will be traveling to Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m. today at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.
The Raiders are 1-3 on the season, with one game not reported against Moose Lake Area.
Rewertz knows that record can be deceiving.
“Greenway is a hard-working, gritty team,” Rewertz said. “They’re well coached by Andy (Sertich), so I expect a battle. They play an aggressive-type style, and we’re going to have to be ready.”
Rewertz said his team will have to be ready for an aggressive, talented Greenway team.
“They come at you hard,” Revertz said. “They work hard as a group. They’re well-coached. They like to crowd around the net, and take away down low. It’s another one of those games where we have to move the puck low-to-high and stretch their defense out.
“We have to move east-and-west and get pucks through. We’ll have to play a good game to beat them.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a 12-1 win over Red Wing, so Rewertz is hoping all or some of that scoring follows his team over there.
“You can look at both ways, but the fact that we had some success against Red Wing by putting pucks in the net, those are all important things,” Rewertz said. “Hopefully, we get going a little bit here, and carry over a little bit of that confidence into today.
“Scoring is a confidence thing. Usually it happens in streaks. I hope this is a jump start for some of the guys. They had some success, and hopefully, this carries over into our matchup against Greenway.”
What makes it doubly difficult is playing in Greenway’s barn.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Rewertz said. “The corners are narrow, and you run out of room fast. It’s one of those rinks where you have to get pucks through. You have to have traffic, and be willing to get into those areas where you’re likely going to take a little beating to score goals there.”
