HIBBING—With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has to start prepping for playoffs.
That starts today when the Bluejackets travel to Silver Bay to take on North Shore, beginning at 7 p.m. at Rukavina Arena.
The first things Hibbing/Chisholm has to do is keep playing the game the right way.
“We’re trying to get ready for the playoffs, so we want to get pucks to the net, we want to be hard on the forecheck and we want to play well through all three zones on the rink,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “We want to continue to build off of what we’ve done so far this year.”
It’s time to start fine tuning everything Hibbing/Chisholm needs to do to succeed.
“For us, it’s getting pucks to the net, getting traffic and doing the things we need to do,” Rewertz said. “We don’t want to get too cute. Playoff hockey is about getting pucks to the net, being hungry.
“That’s what we want to see here over the next few weeks. We need to play playoff-style hockey.”
The Bluejackets already own an 11-2 win over the Storm, but that game is in the rearview mirror.
That win won’t change the way Rewertz wants his team will play.
“We’re trying to prepare for the playoffs, so we want to take care of what we need to take care of,” Rewertz said. “That’s doing those things we’ve talked about. We won’t prepare any differently for them than anybody else.”
The Storm certainly aren’t Hermantown, but that’s the type of hockey Hibbing/Chisholm needs to play.
Now is not the time to take any games off.
“You have to play the same style of game,” Rewertz said. “We have to get pucks to the net. You have to work hard. You have to have that one guy going in on the forecheck. We have to play the same way we would against them.”
The one thing Rewertz doesn’t want to see is his team getting out of their systems.
The Bluejackets have to stay disciplined in this game.
“We want to play the team game,” Rewertz said. “We don’t want guys getting fancy or being individuals. We want to play a good 51 minutes of team hockey. We need to play the game we’ll need to play down the stretch.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.