HIBBING—A new era of Hibbing High School boys basketball begins today at 7:15 p.m. when the Bluejackets travel to Superior to take on the Spartans.
Tom Aune will be coaching in his first varsity game since getting the job back in July, and he’s looking forward to the opening of the season.
“It’s all about the kids,” Aune said. “I’ve been around long enough that it’s not about me at all, but it’s finally here. This is the latest we’ve probably ever started. Superior has two games in, and we’re probably the last team in the state to start.
“We’re ready to go. We have a little sickness going through the team, so we’ll see who shows up today.”
Being such a young team, was the two-week wait more beneficial for Hibbing?
“It could have gone either way,” Aune said. “These kids have been around. The juniors have been around me forever. It’ll be good to go down to Superior.”
The Spartans, according to Aune, will be talented.
“They will play a lot of man defense,” Aune said. “Last year, they kind of beat us up in the second half of that game. They hit a ton of threes against us, around 16. I’m not sure who they have coming back, but we’ll see that today.
“It’ll be a good test, that’s for sure.”
With that said, defense will be the No. 1 priority for the Bluejackets.
“We have to guard everything,” Aune said. “We have to close out on the three, take care of the drive and we all have to rebound the ball. Defense travels. We’ll see what happens on the offensive end.”
Offensively, Hibbing will get its share of shots, but with not much to go on, only time will tell what kind of offensive team the Bluejackets will be, especially against that tough man-to-man defense.
“We have to be aggressive,” Aune said. “We have to make the right play. If we have an open shot, we’re going to shoot it. We’re not going to pass up an open one because you might not get a better one on that possession.
“Hopefully, we’re aggressive with it because they will be coming after us.”
This game is the first of three games on the road for Hibbing. After Superior, it’s at Hermantown and Cloquet.
The gauntlett will be thrown down early for the Bluejackets.
“This is going to be a good test, especially today,” Aune said. “This is a conference game, then next week, it’s back-to-back conference and section games. It’s here now.”
