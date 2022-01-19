It’s official: Bridge of Peace to be renamed in honor of Sen. Tomassoni

CHISHOLM — The landmark Bridge of Peace separating the north and south halves of Longyear Lake is being renamed as the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace.
The Chisholm City Council voted unanimously last Wednesday to approve the second reading of a change to city ordinance 160.01 to move forward with the name change. A first reading of the proposed ordinance change was introduced and passed unanimously at the council’s Dec. 22 meeting.
Shelley Valentini, a Chisholm resident, reached out to the council back in December with the request on behalf of friends of Tomassoni to rename the Bridge of Peace in his honor.
“Senator Tomassoni has always put his constituents first and our district has always benefited from his work,” Valentini wrote in a memo to the council.
The friends group has agreed to find funds to cover the cost of the proposal, including design and signage.
“I think this is a good thing we’re doing here,” Chisholm Mayor John Champa said, while remarking on Tomassoni’s positive impact on the community.
The mayor said the city received a similar request from State Representative Dave Lislegard to honor Tomassoni for his work.
Tomassoni, a Chisholm native and 1971 graduate of Chisholm High School, served as a state representative from 1993 to 2000. He’s been a state senator from 2000 to present and has earned a reputation as an advocate for the Iron Range and its mining industry.
“Senator David J. Tomassoni is a man of such character and ethic,” it states in the ordinance.
It goes on to tell about Tomassoni’s formative years growing up in Chisholm.
“During his childhood years he developed a strong work ethic, sense of sportsmanship, and fairness within the classrooms and upon the fields and rinks of Chisholm. Senator Tomassoni was a three-sport captain and valedictorian of his graduating class,” it states in the ordinance change.
It goes on to tell about Tomassoni’s political career and the impact he made on the Iron Range.
“In 1992, Senator Tomassoni began a political career in the House of Representatives that would leave a lasting effect on the entire Iron Range Community,” it states. “Over the course of a distinguished career at the legislature, he has earned great respect for those he has worked with regardless of political affiliation. Senator Tomassoni is responsible for over $10 billion in delivered economic aid to hard working families in Minnesota. He has authored, negotiated and worked in bi-partisan fashion to create and save over a half a million jobs in Northern Minnesota.”
“Because of the passionate and zealous advocacy with which he served our community and the City of Chisholm, it is the express purpose and intent of this legislation that Senator David J. Tomassoni be honored and forever remembered through the renaming of the Bridge of Peace to the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace to keep fresh the memory of a man whose goal in life was to help as many people as he could with the time he had.”
When the ordinance change was introduced, Tomassoni said that the honor is one he never would have expected, adding it was beyond his wildest imagination.
“I am completely humbled and privileged to have this distinction bestowed upon our family,” Tomassoni said via email.
The ordinance change goes into effect after it is published in the Mesabi Tribune, the city’s official newspaper.
