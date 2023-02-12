HIBBING—When Dan Tharp took over the reigns of the Minnesota North-Vermilion men’s basketball program, the Ironhawks were coming off a 0-24 2021-22 season.
Tharp hasn’t turned the program around completely, but he’s moving it in the right direction.
Minnesota North-Vermilion picked up its 11th victory of the season when they came to Minnesota North-Hibbing and beat the Cardinals 91-74 in an MCAC North Division contest Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
With only two games remaining in the regular season, against Central Lakes and Fond du Lac, Tharp is getting what he wanted when he first met the team in 2022.
“I told the sophomores to always leave the place better than how you found it,” Tharp said. “They’ve done that, no question about it. Now it’s what level do you leave the program for the freshmen that will come back next year, and the new guys?
“Are you happy at 10 or 11? Or do you want to go to 12 or 13? They’ve responded well.”
Vermilion picked up that 11th win with by producing its best offensive production of the season.
In the first half, the Ironhawks got up by 16 points, 36-20 with just under six minutes to play.
CJ Brown led Vermilion with 18 points that half, but he did leave the game with two fouls, playing only eight minutes.
“With CJ out, my whole goal was trying to survive it,” Tharp said. “We wanted to get through it with a lead. We had three or four good looks, but they didn’t fall. They came down and got into the lane. They do a nice job of getting to the rim.
“That’s what they’ve made their name on in this league. We had to weather it. I figured our kids would respond defensively, and we rebounded well. It’s hard to complain when you put it together like that. We ran away with it at the end. You can’t be mad about that.”
Hibbing’s inside game allowed it to go on a 12-4 run to cut into that deficit, making the score 40-35 at the half.
The Cardinals have had a habit of digging themselves a hole in the first half, and this was another example of that.
“I have to make some changes in how we start practices, how we start warmups, how we do some things to try and improve our energy as to how we start a game,” Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz said. “I have to improve. That’s an expectation for me.
“I have to be better at that. We can’t keep digging ourselves holes if we want to be a successful program. Even if we do dig ourselves a hole, like we did today, we have to continue to fight. We’ve talked about it all year. The guys do fight, and they compete, but we didn’t quite have that same level of fight we used to have.”
It looked like that fight returned to start the second half, as Hibbing went on a 6-0 run to take the lead, 41-40.
Was that the spark the Cardinals needed?
“At that point, we finally got some execution on the offensive end, which is what we needed,” Krowiorz said.
That’s when the Ironhawks put it into cruise control, outscoring Hibbing 11-5 to take a 51-46 lead.
The Cardinals never recovered from that run.
“We couldn’t contain things well enough on the defensive end,” Krowiorz said. “We gave up too many straight-line drives, we didn’t contain the rebound well and we didn’t keep guys off of the glass.
“They’ve got some great offensive rebounders. (Ronald) Ducros does a great job of getting to the offensive glass, and so does (TJ) Wright. That’s two big bodies that get to the rim and maintain the basketball on the offensive end.”
But it would be Brown, who did most of the damage, adding 19 more points in the second half for a total of 37 for the game.
“On the flip side of that, we had to contain the drive better because Brown gets the rim well,” Krowiorz said. “We have to contain that better. We need better communication on the ball-screen coverage.
“I don’t think we did a great job with that. We had a good game plan, but we didn’t execute it well.”
Brown had enrolled into the school a week before it started, and he was a diamond in the ruff for Tharp.
“CJ Brown, he’s a gifted offensive player,” Tharp said. “This was his nicest offensive game. He didn’t force things. He’s our best offensive player. He let the game come to him. When he does that, he can be special.
“It makes my job a lot easier, that’s for sure. If we don’t have him it’s a lot more difficult. He’s one of the few guys we have that can create for himself, and create for others. He did a good job of balancing that tonight. He shared the ball, let the ball come back to him, then he attacked. It worked out well.”
Krowiorz said his team needed better ball pressure on Brown to at least contain him.
“I think I could have had a better game plan to get the ball out of his hands earlier, and have him make plays where he’s not going for 18 in the first half,” Krowiorz said. “In the second half, I thought we had better ball pressure, but I don’t think we did a good job when he got it inside.
“He got some post touches. He got some downhill drives late that hurt us.”
Vermilion closed it out by hitting 50-percent of its shots from the field and the 3-point line, which caught Tharp by surprise.
“That was probably our best offensive performance of the year,” Tharp said. “We’ve called ourselves a defensive team all year, so to come out and put up 91 is something we don’t do often.
“We shoot it OK. We’re not the worst-shooting team in the league, but we’re not 50-percent. We’re 29-percent (from three) on the year. We may have to come over here to Hibbing’s rims more often.”
Wright finished with 16 points, and Ducros and RaShawn Wilcox both had 13 points for the Ironhawks.
The Cardinals were led by Schuyler Pimentel with 20 points. Ray Washington-Battle had 19 and Shawn Brown Jr. 13.
“I didn’t love our energy today, and that started with me,” Krowiorz said. “I have to be better in that, making sure they have a positive energy. When we started putting on pressure at the end, the energy picked up.
“We have to do that way for a full 40 minutes and not in six-minute stretches. We have to be able to put that together and break it down into chunks. We have to win each four-minute game. We have to start to do that. As a coach, I have to do a better job with substitutions, keeping guys fresh, so we can have that high-energy level as well.”
MN-V 40 51—91
MN-H 35 39—74
Minnesota North-Vermilion: Ronald Ducros 13, Braylin Reed 7, RaShawn Wilcox 13, Jordan Samuelsson 5, CJ Brown 37, TJ Wright 16.
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 20, Sam Serna 6, Shawn Brown Jr. 13, Owen Smith 2, Nick Moore 2, Ramaj Gordon 0, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 19, Coleten Pagnac 2.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Vermilion 16; Minnesota North-Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: Gordon; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Vermilion 11-15; Minnesota North-Hibbing 8-14; 3-pointers: Ducros, Reed, Wilcox 2, Samuelsson, Brown 3, Wright 2, Pimentel 2, Serna 2, Brown Jr. 2.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 58,
Greenway 39
COLERAINE—Faith Zganjar had 14 points to lead four Tigers players in double figures during the victory over the Raiders Friday at Zupetz Gymnasium.
Jillian Sajdak and Kenna Ridge both had 13 points, and Aimee Grotberg finished with 10.
Chloe Hansen had 12 points for Greenway.
GHS 17 22—39
CHS 31 27—58
Greenway: Karla Finke 8, Frankie Cuellar 3, Layla Miskovich 8, Emma Lane 2, Chloe Hansen 12, Talia Saville 4, Hannah Fawcett 2.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 13, Aunika Helms 2, Anna Serna 6, Aimee Grotberg 10, Faith Zganjar 14, Jillian Sajdak 13.
Total Fouls: Greenway 13; Cherry 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 5-13; Cherry 10-14; 3-pointers: Ridge, Zganjar 4, Sajdak.
Boys Basketball
Cherry ,
Perham 56
PERHAM—Isaac Asuma poured in 25 points as the Tigers beat the Yellowjackets on the road Friday.
Carson Brown and Noah Sundquist had 15 points each for Cherry.
Micah Thompson had 26 points for Perham. Alex Ohm and Evan Kowash each had 11 points.
CHS 31 35—66
PHS 32 24—56
Cherry: Noah Sundquist 15, Isaac Asuma 25, Noah Asuma 9, Landon Ruotsalainen 3, Carson Brown 15.
Perham: Alex Ohm 11, Micah Thompson 26, Evan Kowash 11, Sam Anderson 4, Jacob Daniels 5, Blaiz Schmidt 2.
Total Fouls: Cherry 18; Perham 15; Fouled Out: Thompson; Free Throws: Cherry 8-12; Perham 8-11; 3-pointers: Sundqist, Isaac Asuma 3, Noah Asuma 2, Ruotsalainen, Brown 3, Ohm 3, Daniels.
Hinckley-Finlayson 79,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 68
EVELETH—The Jaguars got 28 points from Cyliss Lafave to beat the Spartans in Eveleth Saturday.
Jordan Masterson pitched in with 24 points, and Seth Olson had 17 for Hinckley-Finlayson.
Marcus Moore had 21 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Nick Groshong added 14 points, Conner Perryman 11 and London Roe 10.
HF 40 39—79
NK 30 38—68
Hinckley-Finlayson: Cyliss Lafave 28, Trey Visser 3, Seth Olson 17, Griffin Stiel 5, Jordan Masterson 24.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 11, Isaiah Holland 2, Marcus Moore 21, Evan LaDainian Evans 6, London Roe 10, Shi Oswald 4, Nick Groshong 14.
Total Fouls: Hinckley-Finlayson 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 16; Fouled Out: Olson; Free Throws: Hinckley-Finlayson 12-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-16; 3-pointers: Lafave 4, Visser, Olson 4, Stiel, Masterson, Perryman, Moore 4, Evans.
