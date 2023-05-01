CHISHOLM—More than 1,000 seventh grade students from 14 schools in the area are anticipated at the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

Now in its 12th year, the event is set for May 2, 3 and 4, and features experiences and activities related to science, technology engineering and math (STEM) career fields in northern Minnesota, according to a press release.

