CHISHOLM—More than 1,000 seventh grade students from 14 schools in the area are anticipated at the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Now in its 12th year, the event is set for May 2, 3 and 4, and features experiences and activities related to science, technology engineering and math (STEM) career fields in northern Minnesota, according to a press release.
“We are so excited to be welcoming back more than one thousand northland seventh graders for another year of STEM experiences,” MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said in the press release. “The Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival has served more than 10,000 students over the last decade, inspiring curiosity in STEM related fields and connecting students with opportunities that exist right here on the Iron Range.”
Johnson said the goal of the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival is to reinvigorate student interest in STEM subjects by creating exciting and educational hands-on learning experiences geared for seventh grade students.
“Over three days, students will engage in STEM-related presentations and activities that aim to inspire and encourage students to consider STEM-related academic and career fields,” Johnson said. “Students can also engage with some of the brightest people working in these fields.”
Some of this year’s educational presenters include the Science Museum of Minnesota, The University of Minnesota Raptor Center, Prismatic Magic Lasers, Headwaters Science Museum, the Minnesota Discovery Center Paleontology Department, St. Louis County Soil & Water, Virginia Fire Department, and Hibbing Taconite.
The Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival is a satellite event of the National Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C., with numerous communities around the nation holding similar programs and is entirely donor funded and volunteer operated. Donations cover all costs from transportations and student lunches to educational presenters, STEM-themed water bottles and activity supplies—ensuring that participating schools have no cost to participate, according to the press release.
The Planning Committee is made up of the following individuals: Lisa Rudstrom, Range Engineering Council; Tom Jamar, Range Engineering Council; Will Saice, Minnesota Power; Randy Lampton, Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training; Moe Benda, University of Minnesota Duluth; Shelly Sallee, IRRR; Heath Boe, Advanced Minnesota; Bart Johnson, ICC Engineering; Alyssa Niemi and Jordan Metsa, Minnesota Discovery Center.
Sponsors for the 2023 fair are: Minnesota Power, United States Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Twin Metals, University of Minnesota Duluth, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Applied Learning Institute, Jasper Engineering, Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Iron Range Plumbing and Heating, Iron Mining Association, Cast Corporation, and Hometown Focus Community News.
