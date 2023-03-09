DULUTH—When the Hibbing High School boys basketball team hooked up with Duluth Denfeld, speed and quickness were going to be on display.

That’s exactly what happened as the Hunters pressure defense resulted in 17 first-half turnovers as Duluth Denfeld raced to an 82-40 Section 7AAA quarterfinal-round victory over the Bluejackets Wednesday at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.

