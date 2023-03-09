DULUTH—When the Hibbing High School boys basketball team hooked up with Duluth Denfeld, speed and quickness were going to be on display.
That’s exactly what happened as the Hunters pressure defense resulted in 17 first-half turnovers as Duluth Denfeld raced to an 82-40 Section 7AAA quarterfinal-round victory over the Bluejackets Wednesday at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
Denfeld’s speed and quickness was too much for Hibbing to handle, even though the game started out the way Bluejacket coach Tom Aune wanted it to.
“We got a layup off the start, stopped them, then we had another layup that we missed,” Aune said. “After that, they got a couple of steals, and all of a sudden, we started turning it over.”
“We kept speeding up, and you can’t speed up against that quickness. Those guys are all quick, but we’ve seen that during the year. They’re tough. If you don’t slow down and take care of the basketball…”
For Hunter coach Phil Homere, his team did what he wanted them to do.
“I know I have some fast guys,” Homere said. “The game plan was making sure we got into the passing lanes, get some steals, then get out there and run. It fits our program so well to have those guys.
“It’s not like I have two or three. I have at least eight or nine guys that can do that. It makes us more comfortable being able to get out and play. It helps us play a more up tempo type of basketball.”
At 4-2, Denfeld went on a 24-7 run to make it 28-9, putting the Bluejackets in a big hole.
A total of 15 points were a direct result of Hibbing turnovers.
By the time the half ended, the Hunters had a 54-21 lead.
“We were throwing the ball all over the place,” Aune said. “We had to find the open guys, and be patient. We were so out of sorts. We’re bringing the ball inbounds at halfcourt, and we had two over-and-back calls.
“That doesn’t happen, ever. It was frustrating, but they battled in the second half.”
At the half, Aune told his players one thing—win the second half.
“I told them to keep their heads up,” Aune said. “I didn’t want them to drop their heads. We had to get out there and work hard, and see if we could win the second half. We wanted to compete.
“We still saw some of the stuff that plagued us in the first half. We were on our heels from the get-go, but there’s a reason they’re the three seed. They can do some damage in this section, for sure.”
Homere has only been a head coach for two seasons, but the progression Denfeld has made in that time has been remarkable.
It’s the Hunters first playoff victory in at least six seasons.
“This year is the first time in the past six years that they had a winning record,” Homere said. “Last year, it came with growing pains. We were 3-24, but I knew what was coming up.
“That’s the same way I feel about Hibbing. Their youth program is great. I know in two or three years they’re going to be good.”
Hibbing was led by Drew Forer with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Aiden Alton and MarNaries Ferguson had 13 points for Denfeld. Ethan Starstead had 12 and Daswhwn Moore 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.