hughes, fosso

Hibbing divers Tyler Fosso (left) and Cole Hughes will be making their second-straight appearance at the State Class A Diving Preliminary Meet, which begins at noon today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—Cole Hughes and Tyler Fosso are a band of brothers.

The Hibbing High School senior and junior, respectively, have been diving teammates for six years, sharing the highs and lows of the sport.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments