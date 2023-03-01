HIBBING—Cole Hughes and Tyler Fosso are a band of brothers.
The Hibbing High School senior and junior, respectively, have been diving teammates for six years, sharing the highs and lows of the sport.
Hughes and Fosso had never advanced to the state meet until last season, and they get the chance to share that experience again today when they take part in the State Class A Diving Preliminary Meet, which begins today at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Neither one of them qualified in the top 16 last year, so there’s more work to be done this season.
For Hughes, it was an achievement that almost didn’t come to fruition.
Going into his last three dives at the Section 6A Meet, Hughes was sitting in fifth place, 29 points behind the fourth and final spot to advance.
“I didn’t feel the greatest Saturday,” Hughes said. “I had a head cold and my knees and legs were weak. I had a bad meet, but I thought I could get back up there with my final three dives.”
Things didn’t get much better after dives nine and 10 out of 11.
“My front twister didn’t go that well. My double didn’t go that well,” Hughes said. “I was left with my inward one-half. I did the math, so I knew I was about 29 points behind. I knew I could get about 30 points on the dive.
“I had to send it.”
Hughes scored 39 points on that dive, which got him the fourth and final spot.
Hughes isn’t an emotional person, but he let it all out after that dive.
“After I got out of the water, I saw the scoreboard and saw that I made it,” Hughes said. “I was on the verge of tears. When I was out in the hallway with my family, I did cry. I didn’t think I would get emotional that meet, but it was an emotional meet.”
It was a different meet for Fosso, who was actually leading after the first eight dives.
Aydin Aultman of Grand Rapids would eventually win the event, but Fosso was comfortably in second place. He didn’t have anything to worry about.
“He (Aultman) is my main rival, but we’re still good friends,” Fosso said. “Other than Cole and I, we probably have the best bond in the section.”
Hughes and Fosso will not hit the bright lights of the state meet.
They both have something to prove.
“Last year, I didn’t do my best,” Hughes said. “I have the mental state this year to do better, make the first two cuts, make it to Saturday. I’ve made my (diving) list the best I could. If I dive like I normally do, I’ll make it to Saturday.”
Fosso is hoping the first half of his dives get him into the finals.
“I was 17th last year, so I’m hoping for top 16 this year, if not top eight,” Fosso said. “I stacked the first half of my list, which has my best dives in it. In that way, I can make the cuts.
“I haven’t done that yet this year, but I did it last year at state and it got me through the first cut. Hopefully, this year, with the better diving I’ve been having, I’ll make it past the second round.”
Nerves shouldn’t be a problem because they have that state-meet experience. They should be used to the atmosphere at state.
“I’ve dived at the UofM five or six times,” Fosso said. “I’ve been there for True Team and for Maroon and Gold Meets, so it’s not too different. I know what to expect, but it’s still a fun atmosphere being at state.”
Hughes agreed.
“At this point, it’s not that strange for me,” Hughes said. “It’s a fun meet. Usually, I have fun, but this year, I feel like I have to take it seriously, focus and get it done.”
There’s no doubt it will be an emotional time for Hughes, no matter how things play out.
“When I swam my last event Saturday, that was an emotional time for me,” Hughes said. “This will probably be emotional, too.”
For Fosso, he gets one last chance to hang out with his diving buddy.
“It’s been Cole and I for the longest time,” Fosso said. “I look up to him because he does have that year on me. He’s a good friend.”
