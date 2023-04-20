HIBBING—Curling in leagues or ordinary bonspiels is one thing.
Curling in a National playdown is a totally-different feeling.
That’s what both Ben Hoppe and Greg Gargano found out Thursday when the two teams squared off in the Five-and-Under Nationaly Playdowns at the Hibbing Curling Club.
When everything was said and done, the Hoppe Rink, which is from Austin, Texas, came away with a 10-2 victory over Gargano, who is representing Hibbing.
The stakes are much higher than in any-other bonspiel, and both skips felt the difference.
“We’ve played in club playdowns, but this is our first National event that we’ve played in,” Hoppe said. “It’s a totally different energy that’s in the ice house for sure. The nerves are a little bit higher.
“If you think you have a perfect draw to the button, it has an extra couple of feet on it because there’s a little more energy. You’re a little bit more nervous. When you see that rocks are stacking up in the house against you, it starts to run in your head a little bit.”
Gargano got caught off guard by the new rules in the event.
“Before the game started, I’m not used to drawing for skip, or practicing for 10 minutes before you shoot or stuff like that,” Gargano said. “In league, you’re hopping on the ice, get a slide in, then you start your game.
“I’ll get used to that. I like that little bit of practice time, but I don’t have much of a routine anyway during league. I was a little nervous, but I saw a lot of Hibbing support. That was fun to see.”
Hoppe said his nerves calmed down right after he threw his first draw.
“The nerves I felt were when we were throwing the last-shot draw at the beginning,” Hoppe said. “Both of us threw it through the house. As soon as we got that first end done, everybody calmed down a little bit.
“It still got hairy at times, so the nerves were still ramped up.”
The nerves got even better after Hoppe stole two in the first end, then he stole one each in the second and third ends to take a 4-0 lead.
“That started to make it feel like a normal game at that point,” Hoppe said. “That got us back into our element of realizing, ‘OK, we need to play our game.’ It allowed us to think a little bit more about each individual shot, and not think about where we’re playing or what the larger event was.”
The Gargano Rink played right into Hoppe’s plan.
“That’s a huge element of our game plan and strategy against a lot of teams,” Hoppe said. “We tend to be more defensive. We like to hit and force the other team to make precise draws.
“Having teams play into that game plan a little bit sets us at ease. That’s when we can start to settle in and feel confident in the shots we’re making and shots we’re calling.”
Down by four, the Gargano had some work to do.
“It’s not ideal when you do that,” Gargano said. “We were trying to set up some ends, and get back into it. We wanted to get one or two, preferably two. I may have made a couple marginal calls.”
In the fourth end, Gargano had three counters in the house, and looked to be getting back into the game.
The only problem—Hoppe made a nice shot to count two.
Gargano couldn’t get either rock out of the house and it was 6-0.
“We were down four in the fourth end, so you’re trying to get any kind of points or trying to set up a bigger end,” Gargano said. “We were setting up the fourth end nicely. We were sitting four, but their skip made a nice shot into the top of the four-foot.
“They blocked us out. We were trying to find a way to punch that out. Had we picked up three, we would have been back into the game. After that one end, the wind came out of the sails.”
After that, the Hoppe Rink cruised to the win.
“There’s almost that little bit of nerves of ‘Let’s not mess this up much more,’” Hoppe said. “We were up 4-0 after three, and they were sitting four in the house at one point in the fourth end.
“I started thinking, ‘We have to start hitting rocks a little bit, start clearing things out. We can’t allow a big end.’ That’s the one thing we couldn’t do. When we got that extra steal, that was huge, huge help for the rest of the game.”
That gave the Hoppe Rink a little breathing room.
“We kept our minds on the larger scoreboard,” Hoppe said. “It was still a four-point game, and we had the hammer at that point. We still felt good about where we were at.
“We learned some effective things about the ice, especially in that sixth end. We started to see a little more about what was going on.”
Gargano would get one in the fifth and one in the seventh to make it 6-2, but Hoppe scored four in the seventh end to end the match.
“It was nice to get the monkey off our back that we could actually score a point or two,” Gargano said. “We didn’t get skunked so that was good. Tony (Wilson) had some notes. He didn’t think we were too terrible. It was a couple of calls here, a couple of calls there. We could change it up a little bit.”
Both teams were scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Thursday, but starting 1-0 was big, according to Hoppe.
“It was huge because that puts us in a good place,” Hoppe said. “We have to play it one game at a time, one day at a time. The only way to go 2-0 is to win the first one. It was a huge start.”
