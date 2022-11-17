CHISHOLM—Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) and the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for a holiday shopping experience.
The Chamber Expo and Holiday Market are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
“I’m pretty excited because the last two years have been very different, Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said last week. “This year is back to normal again and it feels great.”
Kishel-Roche said there are just under 40 vendors signed up for the chamber portion of the event, and there are a few more that had expressed an interest.
Jordan Metsa, Marketing and Fund Coordinator for MDC said there are nearly 30 regional artisans, crafters and vendors signed up for the Artisan Market.
“The event helps promote shopping locally and small businesses and provides an outlet to regional vendors to sell their hand crafted products,” Metsa said in an email. “Visitors can expect to find hundreds of unique handcrafted products that make great gifts! In addition to helping support small business, the event also helps raise funds for the MDC education department and collects non-perishable food item(s) that are donated to the Chisholm Food Shelf.”
MDC is asking that everyone attending the Artisan Mark make a $5 cash donation or a non-perishable food item(s) at the door.
Kishel-Roche and Metsa also appeared pleased with the variety of items being offered this year.
“We have about five new vendors,” Kishel Roche said.
A photographer, pet bandannas, woodworking items, and an additional clothing vendor are among the new displays, along with favorites that are returning including homegoods, crafts, woodworking, blankets, desserts and poticas, she said.
Artisans, crafters and home-based businesses will have displays at MDC and at the following downtown businesses: Casey Drug, Rupp Furniture and Carpet, Mary’s Lake Street Floral, Tom & Jerry’s, Jim’s Sports Club, Cherry Greenhouse, Healthy Vibes, Norton Shield Conceal and Carry, and Valentini’s.
The Rustic Pig restaurant at MDC and restaurants downtown are planning lunch specials for the event.
There are five, $100 Chamber Cash Certificates being given away in conjunction with this event. In order to qualify for the drawing, all you have to do is get a punch card at one of the participating locations and have it punched at each location including MDC. Your filled card can be turned in at any of the locations during the event.
