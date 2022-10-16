In May of 2019 voters of the former Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts passed a historic referendum(s) to pave the way for construction of new schools - with 80% of the funding coming from sources outside the local property tax base - for the youth of both former districts. We have made great strides towards that end in a challenging environment. The secondary school, which will be complete this January, is designed to house an academy that will provide an unique curriculum to our students in an innovative education model to meet the demands of the employers, or post secondary institutions, of the present and future. A year later, the electorate in each of the respective districts passed a referendum to fully consolidate. A valid concern that we heard on many occasions during this process was the potential loss of identity of the respective communities. One area in particular that kept coming up was the future home of high school hockey in the combined school (or district upon consolidation). This was and remains important, both from tangible and symbolic perspectives. I was glad to hear administration state on several occasions the intent was to play hockey at both the Hippodrome in Eveleth and the new facility that was being constructed in Virginia (that is a reality today, the Iron Trail Motors Event Center - ITMEC).
The difference in these facilities is striking. The Hipp is certainly the most historic facility in the state that houses high school hockey. Its storied history has included being the home to many future D1 college, Olympian, and NHL players as well as many state high school championship teams. A continued commitment from the City of Eveleth has assured that the venerable facility remain a very serviceable venue for high school hockey. On the other hand, the ITMEC is a beautiful new facility that offers state-of-the-art amenities such as a fitness room and other facilities. Despite facing strong (and at times seemingly insurmountable) head winds, we were able to find a solution that I believe will benefit all parties - utilize the Hipp for a good portion of the season, while at the same time offering our athletes the benefit of the new ITMEC. This compromise came only after countless discussions with and considering the needs of many stakeholders including the respective cities, coaching staffs, athletes and the general public. I believe this is a good model for years to come, assuming the facilities are kept in good order and costs remain in line.
