Hibbing’s Dane Mammenga (right) dives back into first base during a pick-off attempt in the first inning of the Bluejackets’ game with Duluth Denfeld Friday at Al Nyberg Field. Wyatt Hindermann is the Hunters’ first baseman.

HIBBING—Owen Hindermann was nearly unhittable.

The Hibbing High School baseball team found that out the hard way as Hinderman struck out 16 Bluejackets, while the Hunters got some clutch hits en route to a 6-1 victory Friday at Al Nyberg Field.

