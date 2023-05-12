HIBBING—Owen Hindermann was nearly unhittable.
The Hibbing High School baseball team found that out the hard way as Hinderman struck out 16 Bluejackets, while the Hunters got some clutch hits en route to a 6-1 victory Friday at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing only had five hits, three by Dane Mammenga and one each from Beau Frider and Ryder Petrie.
Otherwise, Hindermann controlled the game.
“We gave up more freebies than we had offensively ourselves,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “We had three errors, four walks, that’s seven free bases we gave them. We had five hits and a walk. There’s the game in a nutshell. We weren’t sharp today.”
It didn’t look that way at the beginning of the game when Beau Frider led off with a double, took third on a passed ball and scored on Mammenga’s first hit of the game.
“We liked what we had going,” Wetzel said. “We let him (Hindermann) off the hook a little bit. He settled in and got better as the game went on. Again, it was an indictment of our offense to strikeout 16 times.”
The Hunters responded with two runs without the aid of a hit.
Owen Hindermann walked, then took second on a ground out and third on a wild pitch.
Johnny Scott walked, then Tyler Stuad hit an RBI groundout. Scott would score on a passed ball.
Duluth Denfeld added one more run in the third on an RBI single by Caleb Kilroy, but it looked like the Bluejackets might get the game even in their half of the fourth.
Mammenga singled and Logan Gietzen walked.
Hunter pitcher Hindermann got a strikeout, then a ground out put runners on second and third, with two out.
Hindermann got a strikeout to end the threat.
“When it’s your turn, you have to step up,” Wetzel said. “Unfortunately, that was not the case today. We couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
That was the last time Hibbing mounted any serious threat.
The Hunters broke the game open in the fifth thanks to two Bluejacket errors, an RBI single by Hindermann and a run-scoring double by Caleb Kilroy. One of those runs scored on the second Hibbing miscue.
“Tip your hat to them,” Wetzel said. “They made the plays they needed to.Their pitcher threw well. We didn’t make them make a lot of plays, with only five balls put into play that were outs.
“That’s disappointing.”
Gietzen started for Hibbing, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking four in 4.1 innings of work. Kody Birmes finished up, giving up no hits, striking out two.
Hibbing was taking on Hermantown as this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
