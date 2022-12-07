HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Chris Hanson knew Duluth Marshall could shoot, and his team got a first-hand look at that Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers poured in 12 3-pointers and Regan Juenemann hit her 1,000th point as Duluth Marshall beat the Bluejackets 75-61 on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
All it took was a split second for a Hilltopper player to get open, and the shot went up, but with that said, Hanson thought his team did a good job in the first half of contesting those shots.
“I thought we did a good job of limiting them in that first half, and we had some good looks at the rim,” Hanson said. “In the second half, we ran out of steam. We made a couple of passes where we played right into their hands.
“We gave up some easy layups, and anytime you give those up, it’s going to be tough. It let them set up their press. We have to find a way to battle and play two halves. In the three games we’ve played so far, we’ve come out well in the first half, but it’s about finishing now.”
Duluth Marshall took a 42-30 lead at the half, then the Hilltoppers’ trap started taking its toll in the second half.
“When they get open shots and make threes, it gets them excited, it gets them more in tune on defense,” Hanson said. “It gives them more fire to play with. When we can get stops, get rebounds and not let them set up a defense, it’s going to work a lot better for us.”
In the second half, Hibbing did limit Duluth Marshall to 33 points, but the Bluejackets had trouble putting the ball in the basket.
“I thought we went to the rim a lot better, but we still need to work on our rebounding and taking care of the ball,” Hanson said. “We aren’t settling for as many shots outside the 3-point line.
“It’s a matter of finishing at the rim, and making those free throws when we do get fouled.”
The Hilltoppers were led by Chloe Johnson with 23 points. Juenemann had 20, Anna Saari 13 and Morgan Lucero 10.
Kate Toewe had 20 points for Hibbing. Emma Kivela finished with 14, and Reese Aune had 13.
DM 42 33—75
HHS 30 31—61
Duuth Marshall: Ada Skafte 3, Chloe Johnson 23, Morgan Lucero 10, Anna Saari 13, Mariah Lucero 3, Regan Juenemann 20.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 7, Reese Aune 13, Jorie Anderson 3, Emma Kivela 14, Rylie Forbord 2, Kate Toewe 20.
Total Fouls: Duluth Marshall 15; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Marshall 4-9; Hibbing 9-14; 3-pointers: Skafte, Johnson 4, Morgan Lucero 2, Mariah Lucero, Juenemann 4, Aune, Anderson, Kivela 2.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 85,
International Falls 16
CHISHOLM—The Bluestreaks put five players in double figures en route to the Iron Range Conference win over the Broncos on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Shane Zancauski led the way with 17 points, followed by Trent Forsline with 13, July Abernathy 11 and Ethan Lauzen and Lawrence Oberg 10 each.
International Falls was led by Charlie Greenlee with six points. Landen Budris had five.
IF 11 5—16
CHS 53 32—85
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 6, Hendrix Torgerson 4, Landen Budris 5, Carter Line 1.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 10, Trent Forsline 13, Lawrence Oberg 10, Hayden Roche 3, Trace Yaroscak 2, July Abernathy 11, Shane Zancauske 17, Sean Fleming 6, Charles Thompson 8, Philip Barnard 5.
Total Fouls: International Falls 10; Chisholm 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 3-11; Chisholm 6-13; 3-pointers: Greenlee 2, Forsline 3.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 3,
Duluth Denfeld 3 OT
DULUTH—The Bluejackets and Hunters skated to the over time tie Tuesday at the Heritage Center.
Duluth Denfeld scored first at 8:12 of the first period on a goal by Braeden Erickson, but Jack Gabardi tied it at the 11-minute mark.
In the second, the Bluejackets took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Beau Frider at 2:47, then Tristen Babich buried a power-play goal at 5:31.
The Hunters pulled to within one at the 6:27 mark of the second period on a goal by Brady McGinn on the power play.
In the third period, Duluth Denfeld took advantage of another power play with Andy Larson scoring at 11:31.
Neither team found the back of the net in the extra session.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Brayden Boyer had 33 saves. Connor Doyle had 30 stops.
HC 1 2 0—3
DD 1 1 1—3
First Period—1. DD. Braeden Erickson (Andy Larson, Brady McGinn), 8:12; 2. HC, Jack Gabardi (Christian Dickson, AJ Lehman), 11:00.
Second Period—3. HC, Beau Frider (Keeghan Fink), 2:47; 4. HC, Tristen Babich (Fink, Frider), pp, 5:31; 5. DD, McGinn (Kaden Post, Larson), pp, 6:27.
Third Period—6. DD, Larson (Postal, McGinn), pp, 11:31.
Overtime—No scoring.
Goalie Saves—Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 6-11-9-7—33; Duluth Denfeld, Connor Doyle 12-9-5-4—30.
Penalties—Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12; Duluth Denfeld 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Staples-Motley 56,
Greenway 36
COLERAINE—The Cardinals got 20 points from Oliviah Lobey en route the win over the Raiders on the road last Friday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Ashley Robben had 15 for Staples-Motley.
Lydia Johanneson had nine points to pace Greenway. Klara Finke finished with eight.
S-M 27 29—56
GHS 13 23—36
Staples-Motley: Mandy Carter 5, Oliviah Lobey 20, Ashley Robben 15, Izzy Olander 3, Lauren Rutten 9, Cam Anderson 4.
Greenway: Klara Finke 8, Olivia Klaman 1, Layla Miskovich 4, Alyizza Roy 5, Chloe Hansen 1, Talia Saville 2, Lydia Johanneson 9, Hannah Fawcett 6.
Total Fouls: Staples-Motley 18; Greenway 12; Fouled Out: Megan VanAlst; Free Throws: Staples-Motley 6-7; Greenway 6-16; 3-pointers: Carter, Rutten, Roy, Johannesen.
