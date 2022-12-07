HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Chris Hanson knew Duluth Marshall could shoot, and his team got a first-hand look at that Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers poured in 12 3-pointers and Regan Juenemann hit her 1,000th point as Duluth Marshall beat the Bluejackets 75-61 on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

