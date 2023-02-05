HIBBING—In two previous meetings with Grand Rapids, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team lost by a total of 31 points between the two games.
When the two teams met up for a third time Friday, this time it was a barnburner.
The Thunderhawks had a 16-point lead in the second half, but the Bluejackets whittled it down to four before falling 70-61 on Kevin McHale Court.
Even though his team won big twice, Grand Rapids’ coach Chadwick Persons had no preconceived notions as to what was going to happen this time around.
“Every game is a new game,” Persons said. “You start over. We talked about still playing our best game. They gave us a great effort.”
It was a back-and-forth affair during the first 13 minutes of the first half, with the score tied 25-25, but Grand Rapids went on an 11-3 run to end the half to lead 36-28.
“We had some turnovers that led to some buckets for us,” Persons said. “That’s what gave us that little edge there at the end of the half.”
The Bluejackets got a little too lazy with some of their passes, and the Thunderhawks took advantage of it.
“A couple of our guys got tired,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “We probably took a couple of quick shots, but actually, it was about three turnovers that went for layups. All of a sudden, we got careless with the basketball.
“It’s practice. We practiced on that the last couple of days. I found a new drill, and we’re firing the ball up-and-down the floor without hitting the ground. I told them in one of those timeouts when they got lazy in the second half.”
Grand Rapids took more advantage of those missed passes to take that 16-point lead, but then, the Thunderhawks got away from what Persons wanted them to do.
“We talked about still attacking the rim, and I don’t think we did,” Persons said. “We were still looking for the 3-point shot. That was good for us, but we still have to get to the line and to the rim.”
That’s when Hibbing started making its run.
Led by Finley Cary, Ray Brau and Drew Forer, the Bluejackets got within one possession of tying the game.
“To dig out of a 16-point hole against these guys, it could have turned sideways,” Aune said. “It started turning sideways in the second half again, but something finally clicked a little bit.”
“An eight-point loss… There were some possessions here and there. We were right there. It was fun. It was a great crowd, great energy in this place. Yeah, that was fun even though it was a loss.”
Hibbing couldn’t get any closer because Wylee Dauenbaugh came up big for the Thunderhawks, hitting a couple 3-pointers to keep the Bluejackets at bay.
“Wylee had a great night for us shooting,” Persons said. “He played well overall.”
From there, Grand Rapids hit its free throws down the stretch to hold onto the lead.
“We needed to make another stop,” Aune said. “Wylee was on fire tonight. We let him get hot to begin with. In the first half, in our zone, we needed a little more ball pressure and our hands were down on him.
“He hit four in the first half and that got him going. That’s going to happen. They shot well. What are you going to do?”
Persons liked the way his team didn’t fold under that run.
“That’s the learning part of it,” Persons said. “To be honest, we’ve been at the other end of it where we’ve been down by 30, so how do you keep on battling there? This gave us another opportunity to learn.
“If the crowd is going wild and things aren’t going your way, how do you make the stop and get back into it? You have to get back to what you’re doing well. You have to control what you can control.”
Even in defeat, the Bluejackets took another step forward this season.
“They grew by leaps and bounds,” Aune said. “This was another learning experience. That’s the first hole we’ve dug out of, so that was something new. It was a big step, but it doesn’t get any easier for us.
“We go to Cloquet Thursday, Zimmerman Friday and Metro College Prep Saturday. We come back here on Monday. We have four games in five days.”
Cary led Hibbing with 20 points. Forer scored 15 and Evan Bolden 11.
Dauenbaugh had 27 to pace the Thunderhawks. Morgan MacLeod-Carlson had 13.
GR 36 34—70
HHS 28 33—61
Grand Rapids: Kaydin Metzgar 5, Caleb Rychart 8, Ethan Florek 7, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 13, Joe Sutherland 5, Danny Markovich 5, Wylee Dauenbaugh 27.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 2, Nathan Gustafson 2, Drew Forer 15, Finley Cary 20, Ethan Aune 3, Evan Bolden 11, Raymond Brau 8.
Total Fouls: Grand Rapids 15; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Rychart, Aune; Free Throws: Grand Rapids 12-19; Hibbing 7-8; 3-pointers: MacLeod-Carlson 3, Dauenbaugh 6, Forer 3, Aune 1.
N-K 85
Bigfork 56
NASHWAUK—The Spartans got 20 points from Shi Oswald to defeat the Huskies at home Friday.
Marcus Moore pitched in with 14, and Nick Groshong had 13 for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Jhace Pearson had 24 points for Bigfork. Caden Rahier finished with 18.
BHS 28 28—56
NK 42 43—85
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 9, Caden Rahier 18, Chase Powell 2, Chase Jacobson 4, Bradley Haley 3, Jhace Pearson 24.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 4, Isaiah Holland 9, Marcus Moore 14, Ryder Tardy 9, LaDanian Evans 4, London Roe 9, Joe Dombrowski 3, Shi Oswald 20, Nick Groshong 13.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 11; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15; Fouled Out: None: Free Throws: Bigfork 4-13; Nashwauk-Keewatin 17-30; 3-pointers: Rahier 3, Pearson 3, Holland, Moore 3, Tardy, Dombrowski.
North Woods 87,
Greenway 60
COLERAINE—The Grizzlies got 19 points from Jonah Burnett to defeat the Raiders in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Also hitting double figures for North Woods were Brendan Chiabotti with 17, and Jared Chiabotti and Eli Smith with 14 each.
Colin Robertshaw had 16 points to pace Greenway. Stephen McGee and Ethan Eiden both had 11.
NW 47 40—87
GHS 35 25—60
North Woods: Brendan Chiabotti 17, Jared Chiabotti 14, Jonah Burnett 19, Trajen Barto 3, Luke Will 6, Eli Smith 14, Louie Panichi 7, Ben Kruse 3, Kaden Ratai 4.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 9, Tyler Swedeen 9, Colin Robertshaw 16, Michael Strom 1, Gage Olson 2, Stephen McGee 11, Ethan Eiden 11, Bayley Stanley 1.
Total Fouls: North Woods 20; Greenway 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Woods 11-18; Greenway 6-20; 3-pointers: Brendan Chiabotti 2, Barto, Panichi, Hess, Swedeen, Robertshaw 3, Eiden.
