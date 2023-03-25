The Chisholm Tire team from Hibbing won the Competitive Division championship of the Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel. Team members include, from left, Ben Molick, Rylie Forbord, Aiden Perkovich and Jagger Carpenter.
Beginners Division champions at the Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel include, from left, Ruger Carpenter, Regan Forbord, Bella Gouldin and Brecken Rodorigo.
Beginners Division First Event Runner-ups, from left, Tyler Nash, Bernice Baucom, Achiaus Degnan and Keelia Brohman.
Competitive First Event Runner-ups, from left, are Nia Berg, Solveig Berg, Carol Chance and Lauren Erickson.
CHISHOLM—At the 60th Anniversary of the Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel, Hibbing teams prevailed in both the Competitive and Beginners Divisions.
The Chisholm Tire team from Hibbing, skipped by Rylie Forbord defeated Bemidji’s Nia Berg to win the Competitive First Event.
Other members of the winning rink were Ben Molick, Aiden Perkovich and Jagger Carpenter.
Included on the Berg team were Solveig Berg, Carol Chance and Lauren Erickson. Hibbing’s Christopher Maki, along with Carter Maki, Hayden Bellefy and Zander Gouldin won the Second Event over Chris Lopez of Duluth.
Other members of the runner-up team were Davin Britton, Anders Breidenbach and Aurora Breidenbach.
The Third Event saw Zeke Blow of Detroit Lakes defeating Jack Lundquist from Bemidji.
Winning team members included Ethan Lundberg, Olivia Johnson and Elijah Blow.
Members of the runner-up team were Colten Vaughn, Dylan Lundin and Weston Seitz.
The Beginners Division First Event was an all Hibbing final, with Ruger Carpenter beating Tyler Nash.
Carpenter’s team included Regan Forbord, Bella Gouldin and Brecken Rodorigo.
On the runner-up rink were Bernice Baucom, Achiaus Degnan, Keelia Brohman and Keifer Brohman.
In the Second Event Cale Puschinsky, along with Jaden Agnes, Tyler Peterson and Henry Bodecker of Bemidji defeated Jack Skadsberg from Duluth.
The runner-up team include Henry Schlater, Elizabeth Schlater and Evelyn Patrick.
The Third event saw the James LaChapelle of Detroit Lakes over the Duluth-Superior team of Elijah Ellis, Graeme Martin, Jack James and Nelson Netland.
Other members of the winning team were Caden Salber, Madilyn Johnson and Justin Ruhl.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 by Bill Loushine, who recently passed away at the age of 102.
As a tribute to him, a “Draw the Button” contest was held in his name.
Prizes were donated by Anderson Plumbing, the Chisholm Curling Club and McDonald’s.
The winner in the Beginners Division was Caden Salber with a perfect button shot, and Olive Holden with a shot 6 inches from the button
A fundraising raffle was also held, with prizes of an autographed jersey and a Shuster Curling Board Game donated by Chisholm’s own Olympic Gold Medalist John Shuster.
A total of 28 teams participated in the bonspiel, which was supported and made possible by donations from Press-Lloyd American Legion Post 247 of Chisholm, Architectural Resources, the Mike Holland family, the Hibbing Curling Club, Oren Bottoms, VFW Post 1720 of Grand Rapids, the Chisholm Curling Club and Tony Wilson of the Ryan Financial Group.
