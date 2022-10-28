SUPERIOR—The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed second at the Lake Superior Conference Meet Thursday.
The Bluejackets scored 398 points, compared to 511 for first-place Grand Rapids. Proctor/Hermantown had 330, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 314, Superior 235 and Duluth Denfeld 177.
Hibbing picked up three first-place finishes in the meet.
Geli Stenson had two of them, placing first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.08) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.12).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson and Madison St. George won with a time of 3:56.94.
Emerson, St. George, Maki and Stenson were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.31), and St. George was second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.34). Emerson, Riley St. George and Raini Gibson placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the butterfly.
The 200 medley relay team of Mia Savage, Gibson, Riley St. George and Ella Kalisch placed third in 2:11.39.
Kalisch was third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.13.
200 medley relay—1. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Norah Gunderson, Laney Gunderson, Summer Kienzle), 2:06.90; 2. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson), 2:8.35; 3. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Riley St. George, Ella Kalisch), 2:11.39.
200 freestyle—1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.08; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:07.49; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:10.67; 4. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:11.29; 10. Jordyn McCormack, H, 2:21.37; 13. Naomi Ronning, H, 2:24.93.
200 individual medley—1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:25.98; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:28.45; 3. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:35.58; 4. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.82; 6. Kalisch, H, 2:40.31; 9. Gibson, H, 2:41.81.
50 freestyle—1. Kylie Peterson, S, 26.49; 2. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.70; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 26.88; 4. Emery Maki, H, 27.19; 10. Desiree DiIorio, H, 30.24; 16. Riley St. George, H, 30.90.
Diving—1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 399.85; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 352.95; 3. Elly Blazevic, DD, 323.70; 4. Liv Christner, DD, 319.95; 5. Claire Roufs, DD, 306.90; 9. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 284.25; 12. Chloe Price, H, 253.35; 13. Mallory Seykora, H, 238.15; 14. Evie Renskers, H, 232.40.
100 butterfly—1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.94; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:07.34; 3. Emerson, H, 1:10.03; 4. Riley St. George, H, 1:10.27; 5. Gibson, H, 1:10.51.
100 freestyle—1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.64; 2. Sandman, CEC, 58.27; 3. Peterson, S, 58.57; 4. Maki, H, 59.76; 5. Kate Porter, S, 1:01.31; 9. Savage, H, 1:05.54.
500 freestyle—1. Stenson, H, 5:37.12; 2. Niksich, PH, 5:47.22; 3. Hoard, GR, 5:54.82;
4. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:03.50; 5. Charlotte Johnson, S, 6:09.64; 7. McCormack, H, 6:14.56; 12. Ronning, H, 6:36.93; 13. Ginny Sandness, H, 6:37.05.
200 freestyle relay—1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Petersen, Hoard, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.30; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.31; 3. Superior (Peterson, Porter, Maddy Verdoljak, Johnson), 1:50.27; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chipskie, Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:50.64; 5. Proctor/Hermantown (Hannah Miller, Megan Gunderson, Jana Harju, Niksich), 1:57.85.
100 backstroke—1. Verke, GR, 1:04.10; 2. Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.60; 3. Kalisch, H, 1:11.13; 4. Smith, GR, 1:11.16; 5. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:11.59; 6. Savage, H, 1:12.36; 16. Gianna Fatticci, H, 1:26.80.
100 breaststroke—1. Rauzi, GR, 1:11.53; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:14.50; 3. Petersen, GR, 1:15.09; 4. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:16.62; 5. Harju, PH, 1:19.29; 10. DiIorio, H, 1:25.37.
400 freestyle relay—1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:56.94; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Peterson, Peterson, Sandman), 4:03.15; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Megan Gunderson, Norah Gunderson, Niksich), 4:05.59; 3. Superior (Porter, Johnson, Ava Denninger, Peterson), 4:05.85; 5. Grand Rapids (Hoard, Smith, Gentry Byers, Jackson), 4:07.99.
