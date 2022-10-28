SUPERIOR—The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed second at the Lake Superior Conference Meet Thursday.

The Bluejackets scored 398 points, compared to 511 for first-place Grand Rapids. Proctor/Hermantown had 330, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 314, Superior 235 and Duluth Denfeld 177.

